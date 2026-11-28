Traditional shepherd's pie isn't actually made with ground beef at all. Nope, this meat and potato pie comes from 18th century Britain, where peasants would make it with lamb and mutton. It makes sense when you think about it — a shepherd's job is to farm sheep, after all. However, a very similar dish originated around the same time (if not earlier), called cottage pie, and it was this version that was made with ground beef. Today, shepherd's pie and cottage pie are often used interchangeably, but in the U.S., shepherd's pie often refers specifically to the ground beef version.

Anyway, semantics aside, shepherd's pie made its way from the U.K. to the U.S. at some point in the 19th century (one recipe appears in "Mrs. Rorer's Philadelphia Cook Book," for example, published in the late 1800s), and it remained a firm favorite. In the '60s, everyone was eating it for dinner, likely because it was comforting, simple, and relatively affordable to make.

Some remember calling this meal bird's nest. However, in all but name, the dish seems to be almost identical to shepherd's pie. "My Irish grandmother made 'bird's-nest,'" recalls one Redditor in r/GenerationJones. "It was ground beef with diced onions on the bottom, a layer of corn (might have been canned creamed corn?), then topped with mashed potatoes, which would brown on top. Yum!"