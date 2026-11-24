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It's everyone's favorite time of year! Halls are being decked, bells are jingling, and the air is ripe with the tantalizing aroma of the upcoming holiday. We're sure you're already planning to celebrate in a myriad of ways, but if you're a foodie, there's one thing you should definitely add to your list of impending festivities: a culinary advent calendar.

When I was a child, the only advent calendars around cost 99 cents and were sold at drug stores, with a cheap piece of chocolate hidden behind each perforated door. I'm happy to report that we've come a long way in the past few decades. But with the ever-growing variety of advent calendars on the market, you probably want to know which are worth your hard-earned buck. I samples over two dozen calendars and narrowed my selection down to my favorites, based on aesthetic as well as what's inside each calendar. The following list has at least one advent calendar fit for every type of foodie in your life!

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.