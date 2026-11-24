The Best Food And Beverage Advent Calendars For 2026
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It's everyone's favorite time of year! Halls are being decked, bells are jingling, and the air is ripe with the tantalizing aroma of the upcoming holiday. We're sure you're already planning to celebrate in a myriad of ways, but if you're a foodie, there's one thing you should definitely add to your list of impending festivities: a culinary advent calendar.
When I was a child, the only advent calendars around cost 99 cents and were sold at drug stores, with a cheap piece of chocolate hidden behind each perforated door. I'm happy to report that we've come a long way in the past few decades. But with the ever-growing variety of advent calendars on the market, you probably want to know which are worth your hard-earned buck. I samples over two dozen calendars and narrowed my selection down to my favorites, based on aesthetic as well as what's inside each calendar. The following list has at least one advent calendar fit for every type of foodie in your life!
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
La Maison du Chocolat Advent Calendar
La Maison du Chocolat's advent calendar was a stunning display from the moment I unwrapped it. Each internal disc rotates on a center axis, which is a fun aesthetic element, though it doesn't add anything in terms of functionality. Every day's chocolate was sealed in a small pull-out box, which made the calendar very easy to open day by day.
You'll find a scrumptious variety of milk and dark chocolate behind each door, and each bite-size piece will be enough to satisfy one person every day leading up to Christmas. My biggest qualm with the calendar was that I didn't get a guide of what each chocolate is; however, I don't expect this will be a huge qualm for the undiscerning chocolate eater. With premium-quality chocolate and a stunning presentation to boot, this advent calendar should be a no-brainer buy if you want something a little upscale this holiday season.
Laithwaites Advent Calendar
Laithwaites' wine advent calendar (which is also sold by Omaha Steaks) is a masterpiece of presentation, and I almost didn't want to indulge — after all, opening each door interrupts the stunning aesthetic. But the outside pales in comparison to what's inside. If you're a wine lover (or if you know a wine lover) who wants to try a little bit of everything this holiday season, this advent calendar should be your go-to.
You'll get a mix of red, white, and sparkling wines in this calendar, and each comes in a mini single-serve glass bottle. Each serving is pretty generous (187 milliliters). A wide variety of producers are showcased in this calendar, so it really does feel like an accessible exploration of the wine world for any level of drinker.
Total Wine Advent Calendar
Sitting at a slightly more accessible price point than the previous calendar is Total Wine's 2026 advent calendar, which also offers a mix of 24 generous single-serving (187 milliliter) red and white wines. The aesthetic of this calendar is more playful than the previous, and the contents don't give as premium of a vibe — each small bottle feels like quality plastic rather than glass.
You'll get a different wine every day, and I saw some more repeating vineyards here than in the previous advent calendar. Sitting at just under $90, I'd call this a very accessible advent calendar for the consumer who wants to explore wine more without having to buy dozens of full-sized bottles, and it absolutely gives that serotonin boost of discovering a new surprise every day leading up to Christmas.
Sugarfina: Santa's Parisian Christmas Candy Advent Calendar
The next wine on my list just so happens to be Consumer Reports' most recommended candy advent calendar of 2026. I'm not at all surprised. Sugarfina's Santa's Parisian Christmas Candy Advent Calendar is a bundle of individually-wrapped delights, and each day's offering was a joy to discover. Plus, you'll get four small candies every day, so there's enough for the whole (small) family to try.
You'll find a mix of sour and sweet gummies alongside a few crunchy candies and chocolate morsels, making this one of the most varied advent calendars that I tested — perfect if you find it hard to commit to one type of candy during the holidays. Sugarfina is no new player to the advent calendar game. The brand's generally stellar quality is on full display here — neither the calendar or its contents feel cheap, and I'd even go so far as to say the calendar feels like a steal.
Ethel M. Chocolates Advent Calendar
If you're someone who requires chocolate every day during the month of December, I have to recommend Ethel M. Chocolates' advent calendar, which comes with 24 different chocolates. I will say, though, this is one for the indiscriminate chocolate lover. You'll find a variety of dark and milk chocolate inside, each with a different filling, from bananas foster to lemon creme.
Every piece was very generously sized, and several of the truffles were absolutely stunning to look at. You'll find a coconut-filled dark chocolate behind one door, and it blew my mind. My one qualm was that it's a little difficult to differentiate between some of the chocolates using the guide on the back of the box; the product's site page make it much more easier to identify them.
Adagio Teas: 24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar
Adagio Teas has a few different advent calendars to choose from (including one full of decaf tea!) — I got its Snowglobe advent calendar and was delighted with the contents. Its simple cardboard-box presentation is an approachable, no-fuss way to engage in the daily door-opening ritual, and each sachet is enough for one 8-ounce cup of tea.
I found familiar and new-to-me teas in this advent calendar, like Irish breakfast, candy cane, gingerbread, and cranberry. I'm a general fan of Adagio Teas, so I wasn't surprised that I enjoyed the teas in this calendar. It's an affordable option if you want to try a nice variety of teas throughout December, and I wouldn't be surprised if you found a new favorite among them.
Lakrids by Bülow Advent Calendar
If you love licorice, you probably really love it, and if you think you don't, I'd suggest taking a gentle foray into licorice land by way of Lakrids by Bülow's advent calendar. This chocolate-covered licorice company makes the candy accessible to a variety of consumers, and I wouldn't be surprised if this calendar ends up converting self-assuming licorice haters who get to try it.
The appeal of this unique candy is immediately apparent if you've never tried it before. Flavored chocolate (ranging from lemon to passion fruit and even sour strawberry) encases a small nub of licorice, effectively mellowing out some of the astringency that many don't like about the candy. Once again, perforated doors give way to each day's treat, and I'd argue that this would make a lovely calendar for licorice or chocolate lovers (though it will be even better if you like both!).
Straightaway Cocktails: Twelve Nights of Cocktails
Straightaway's Twelve Nights of Cocktails advent calendar is a steal of a deal if we've ever seen one. You'll get 12 3.5-ounce cocktails for about $5 each, so consider this your opportunity to have a few happy hours without heading to the neighborhood bar. I'm a longtime fan of Straightaway, and I was delighted to find some familiar favorites alongside a few new surprises in this calendar.
The cans themselves are a work of art, and there's a cocktail in here for every type of drinker, from a stellar canned espresso martini to a couple of different margaritas. In addition to being a great way to round out each of the twelve days of Christmas, it's the perfect introduction to the Straightaway brand, too.
Tea Forte Advent Calendars
Tea Forte has a couple of traditional advent calendars to choose from, and I was delighted with their designs. Each is in the shape of a triangular tower, which mimics the pyramid-shaped sachets behind each door, and you can choose between receiving a variety of teas or getting a calendar that only contains herbal tea.
You'll find a vibrant variety of teas in these calendars, from deep, fruity expressions like Blueberry Merlot (my longtime favorite from the brand) alongside familiar staples, like winter chai, and seasonal expressions, like ginger snap. It's well-suited to any type of tea drinker and, like many on this list, functions as a fantastic introduction to a stellar brand.
Flaviar: Museum of Flaviar Whiskey Advent Calendar
This one's for all my whiskey lovers out there! I got endless delight out of Flaviar's Museum of Flaviar Whiskey Advent Calendar, which came complete with two Glencairn glasses and a comprehensive guide book for your tasting experience. The aesthetic is swoon-worthy — vintage, classy, and ornate, it feels sophisticated even before you've taken a peek inside.
In terms of its contents, I couldn't be happier. As a whiskey enthusiast, I encountered both familiar and new-to-me brands. I will say, this advent calendar is fairly bourbon-heavy, which I had no qualms with. Indulging in a smooth bourbon is my favorite way to end a long, cold day. I loved the test-tube design of each whiskey vessel, and together, the 24 offerings make an enviable mini-collection that I can only imagine sipping in a leather armchair by a fireplace.
Doughlicious Advent Calendar
Hello, ice cream lovers! The only frozen advent calendar on our list comes from Doughlicious, and it'll have you indulging in a different bite every night of the 12 days of Christmas. The calendar is available starting December 1 exclusively at Target; if I were you, I'd plan a trip bright and early, so it doesn't sell out.
Doughlicious is another under-known brand whose advent calendar offers a great entry point. With 12 different cookie-dough-covered gelato bites (each sitting at 100 calories!), it offers a fun, no-fret dessert option for 12 days straight. I get at least two bites (usually three) out of each, making them the ideal nearly bite-size treat to indulge in even when the temperature outside is below freezing. A word to the wise? Get multiple, lest you have to fight your family members off from finishing every last one.
Murray's Cheese: 12 Days of Murray's Cheese
Murray's Cheese — yes, the iconic NYC shop known for having an impressive variety of cheeses and knowledgeable mongers — has a "12 Days of Murray's Cheese" advent calendar that I'm still swooning over. Its design is as cute as can be, but before I praise it further, I have to issue a small warning — each door was pretty hard to open, and some of the contents were difficult to get out of the box.
Once you have the contents in hand, though, the headache of prying them out of the box is so worth it. The vast majority of the box holds different cheeses, but I was pleasantly surprised to find a couple of non-cheese offerings, including a sweet treat and a few spreads, to enjoy the cheeses with. Murray's didn't skimp on its offerings here — each cheese is very generously sized, and there's a nice mix of standard and harder-to-find cheeses among the bunch. Charcuterie every day this season? Don't mind if I do.
Bonne Maman Advent Calendar
Ah, Bonne Maman — everyone's favorite glass-jar spreads brand that screams sophistication no matter how you cut it. The brand's advent calendar is no different. With 24 adorable mini jars — each filled with a limited-edition spread — your morning toast topping is covered for at least the next 24 days, and I promise, you'll be mad about the spreads' limited status once you're through with them.
Fruits take center stage, and I noticed an abundance of citrus when opening the tiny numbered boxes holding each jar. You'll find a few sweeter spreads and plenty of light, bright jellies, as well as a spicy entry or two. Each jar is plenty to generously cover a couple of pieces of toast. If my experience is anything to go by, the only regret you'll have is not buying two.
Fresh Roasted Coffee LLC: The 24 Cups of Christmas Advent Calendar
If you have a coffee pod brewer at home, this one's for you. Fresh Roasted Coffee LLC's "The 24 Cups of Christmas" advent calendar offers a new pod every morning for the first 24 days of December, each behind a circular, perforated, holiday-themed door. I like that the calendar is both compact and festive enough to sit on your coffee counter throughout the month and look perfectly at home.
You'll find several familiar expressions as well as a few festive pods thrown in for good measure. Single origins take a spotlight here, with one of my favorite coffees — Ethiopian Yirgacheffe — making an appearance. Festive blends include the likes of Christmas Cookie and Peppermint Mocha, and you'll find other non-seasonal blends, as well. In other words, there's a little something for everybody in this coffee calendar, and I like that this one in particular caters toward pod-machine users.
Ritter Sport Advent Calendar
Fans of Ritter Sport shouldn't hesitate to buy its advent calendar. I loved its slim, streamlined design — it won't be a hassle to have in the house for the whole month, and it's not bad on the eyes, either. You won't get 24 different chocolates in here, but the nine different chocolates that are present offered plenty of variety, and give you a chance to have your favorite a few times over.
The doors are easy to open, and each candy is individually packaged, unlike some other chocolate advent calendars on this list (whose chocolates sit loose within them). It's pretty affordable, too — enough so that if you know your two kids are going to clamor over who gets to open it each day, you may be able to get them each their own. Chocolates range from marzipan-filled squares to pistachio-studded offerings, and yes — all are fabulous.
Forté Chocolate Advent Calendar
One of the most unique calendars to make my list has to be Forté Chocolates' advent calendar. Opening the lid reveals 25 (yes, the most of any on this list!) snowflake-embossed boxes, along with a guide sheet telling you which snowflake to open on which day. This matching-game element capitalizes on the notion that no two snowflakes are alike, and I loved that the tiny detail took this advent calendar one step further.
Inside each small box, you'll find a different candy (most of them chocolate). And, my goodness, the range here! Different kinds of chocolate are expressed as truffles, toffee, bark, and more, and paired with plenty of flavors that kept my taste buds on their toes. You can order this advent calendar as a single set (if you're enjoying it solo) or a double (if you'd like to share it with a partner).
Vinebox: 12 Night of Wine Advent Calendar
Vinebox's 12 Nights of Wine advent calendar is a stunner if there ever was one. Inside the elegant box, you'll find 12 wines nestled in long, refined glass tubes, which could give an elegant vibe to even the most mediocre expressions. Don't worry, though, you'll find nothing mediocre here — each wine inside is a fantastic representation of the craft.
You can choose from one of two 12-night calendars, or get both in the brand's 24-night calendar. I sampled the Vine collection, which contains wines from California and Washington to Spain and Italy, with only a couple vineyards repeating. Visually, I thought this was one of the most stunning calendars of the bunch, and it's one you'll feel at ease leaving on your bar cart. Plus, it makes deciding what to drink each night a no-brainer — is there anything better than that?
Hotel Chocolat: Truffles for Two Advent Calendar
Hotel Chocolat has a few advent calendars available, and I'll gladly laud the "Truffles for Two" advent calendar that I sampled (by myself, mind you). So many advent calendars are inherently made for one person, so it was lovely to see the option to buy a single advent calendar that can be shared by two people. Plus, the price point on this one makes it even more endearing.
Each set of truffles sits loose behind perforated doors, and you won't get different truffles every day — rather, the calendar cycles through about a half-dozen options — but I liked how my familiarity with the brand's offerings grew as the days went on. And the truffles are delicious to boot! From clementine to gingerbread offerings, it was easy to fall in love with this one.
Methodology
I narrowed down my selection of the best advent calendars by focusing primarily on each calendar's aesthetics and content. An advent calendar had to have at least 12 "days" of content to be considered for the piece, and having a singular cohesive design (like the standard perforated door setup) was also necessary.
I didn't necessarily need the contents to be particularly upscale for a calendar to make the list; for example, Ritter Sports chocolates are a pretty affordable favorite. I did, however, require that a calendar's content have some variety, which disqualified a couple of advent calendars that just doled out one of the same thing fo 24 days straight. Some calendars had repeat items — for example, Ritter Sports and Hotel Chocolat's calendars cycled through a few different types of chocolate, rather than having 24 unique offerings — but there was enough variety in each calendar's offerings to be surprised every day.