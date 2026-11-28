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While we won't deny there's a certain satisfaction in a meal that requires lengthy and laborious preparation, there are some occasions when you just don't have the time or inclination. That's why it's always handy to have a few quick but nonetheless delicious workarounds to fall back on. One that's very much worth filing away will transform canned green beans, tomatoes, and onion into a classic Southern side dish that comes together in one pan.

You'll find recipes based around green beans and tomatoes in many international cuisines, from Italy to Turkey, but in the United States, you're more likely to encounter some variation of this dish in the annals of Southern cooking. Generally uncomplicated, all that most recipes will require beyond the beans, tomatoes, and onion are some seasonings and potent flavor-boosters such as garlic and bacon grease. One key thing that differentiates Southern-style greens beans is a long, slow cooking process that leaves them luxuriantly soft and lacking in bite. If you're making them from scratch, it can unfortunately take up to an hour for the beans to reach the desired texture. Using canned ingredients, however, can have the dish ready for the table in about 15 minutes.

At its simplest, this will require only five ingredients: drained canned green beans, undrained canned diced tomatoes, and chopped onion, salt, and pepper. All go in the same pot, and after coming to a light boil, will simmer together into something that is hearty, healthy, and serves as either an excellent side or a one-pot dinner in itself.