Transform Canned Green Beans Into A Classic Southern Side Dish With Tomatoes And Onion
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While we won't deny there's a certain satisfaction in a meal that requires lengthy and laborious preparation, there are some occasions when you just don't have the time or inclination. That's why it's always handy to have a few quick but nonetheless delicious workarounds to fall back on. One that's very much worth filing away will transform canned green beans, tomatoes, and onion into a classic Southern side dish that comes together in one pan.
You'll find recipes based around green beans and tomatoes in many international cuisines, from Italy to Turkey, but in the United States, you're more likely to encounter some variation of this dish in the annals of Southern cooking. Generally uncomplicated, all that most recipes will require beyond the beans, tomatoes, and onion are some seasonings and potent flavor-boosters such as garlic and bacon grease. One key thing that differentiates Southern-style greens beans is a long, slow cooking process that leaves them luxuriantly soft and lacking in bite. If you're making them from scratch, it can unfortunately take up to an hour for the beans to reach the desired texture. Using canned ingredients, however, can have the dish ready for the table in about 15 minutes.
At its simplest, this will require only five ingredients: drained canned green beans, undrained canned diced tomatoes, and chopped onion, salt, and pepper. All go in the same pot, and after coming to a light boil, will simmer together into something that is hearty, healthy, and serves as either an excellent side or a one-pot dinner in itself.
This dish has deep roots in the South, and pairs well with other Southern staples
Green beans braised in tomatoes is Southern any way you look at it, from the dish itself to the main ingredients it features. The South was an early adopter of the tomato in America, and for part of the 19th century, consumption of the fruit was higher there than in the North. Slow-cooked green beans, meanwhile, may have fallen out of fashion elsewhere in the U.S. — something that has been attributed to the influence of French cooking, which leans more towards a crisp texture for the beans — but not in the South. Southern cookbooks dating back to the 19th and early 20th century advocate cooking green beans long and slow, until extremely tender.
Since this dish can be made with only a few ingredients, you should try to make sure they're of the best quality possible. In Tasting Table's ranking of 10 canned green beans, we recommended Margaret Holmes Seasoned Italian Green Beans as the best on the market. Of course, you can upgrade this recipe with whatever seasonings you desire. To keep it Southern-style, some reserved bacon grease would provide a smoky depth of flavor, or you could bring some extra complexity and heat by making a Cajun spice mix. While this quick and easy dish will serve as a meal in itself, it would pair well with some Southern smothered potatoes, or if you're catering to a crowd, a baked, glazed ham.