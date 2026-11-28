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When the holiday season finally arrives, your calendar quickly starts to fill up with invitations to holiday parties and celebrations. But you also need little reasons to celebrate the season, too. That's exactly where holiday sodas come into play. Some of the most iconic and popular soda brands in the world use the season as an opportunity to roll out limited-time flavors.

I sought out a variety of holiday-themed sodas and ranked them from worst to best to give you a better idea of which ones are worth sipping. I determined where each flavor should land on the list according to my personal taste preferences. I tend to like fruity flavors more than vanilla, for instance, and that's reflected in this ranking. Some of these flavors lean toward the sweeter end of the spectrum, with flavors that are reminiscent of the holiday treats you might find yourself baking in the oven around this time of year. Others embrace crisp cold-weather fruit flavors for refreshing, seasonal sips.

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