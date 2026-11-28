7 Holiday Soda Flavors, Ranked
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When the holiday season finally arrives, your calendar quickly starts to fill up with invitations to holiday parties and celebrations. But you also need little reasons to celebrate the season, too. That's exactly where holiday sodas come into play. Some of the most iconic and popular soda brands in the world use the season as an opportunity to roll out limited-time flavors.
I sought out a variety of holiday-themed sodas and ranked them from worst to best to give you a better idea of which ones are worth sipping. I determined where each flavor should land on the list according to my personal taste preferences. I tend to like fruity flavors more than vanilla, for instance, and that's reflected in this ranking. Some of these flavors lean toward the sweeter end of the spectrum, with flavors that are reminiscent of the holiday treats you might find yourself baking in the oven around this time of year. Others embrace crisp cold-weather fruit flavors for refreshing, seasonal sips.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
7. Sprite Zero Sugar Winter Spiced Cranberry
As much as I love the idea of drinking a soda without calories and sugar, I have to be honest: I generally don't like how they taste. I find that artificial sweeteners like aspartame usually have an unpleasant aftertaste, and although it can be obscured in some sodas, that's not the case with Sprite Zero Sugar Winter Spiced Cranberry Soda. I found this soda at my local Stop and Shop, where a 12-pack of cans sells for $11.49. Although I wouldn't say the soda is bad, it doesn't have the level of flavor I expect from this kind of product.
Basically, it just tastes like Sprite with the subtlest of berry flavors in the background. I don't even think it tastes like cranberry specifically; I definitely wouldn't guess it's cranberry-flavored if it weren't for the label. I guess it's an okay option if you're just looking for Sprite that doesn't taste exactly like Sprite. But if you're craving a real twist of holiday-inspired flavor, this soda falls flat.
6. Pepsi Zero Sugar Vanilla and Cream
For those who really love a strong vanilla soda but want it to be sugar-free, there's Pepsi Zero Sugar Vanilla and Cream. I purchased a 12-pack on Amazon for $8.97. Out of all the vanilla and cream sodas I've tried in my life, this has one with the strongest vanilla flavors, which makes for an especially decadent sip. But, as I've already mentioned, I don't tend to love artificial sweeteners. Since this zero-sugar soda contains aspartame, I noticed it had that same bitter, unpleasant aftertaste. However, because that vanilla flavor is so pronounced, it somewhat covers up some of that sweetener flavor.
Ultimately, this soda tastes a bit too thin for my liking. The vanilla takes center stage, but there's not much else to back it up. However, I can see where this soda would still be popular among some who don't mind a sugar-free option and who are looking for an intense, almost sugar cookie-like flavor. Still, though, it's not a soda I would seek out again.
5. Pepsi Vanilla and Cream
It shouldn't come as a surprise that I like Pepsi's Vanilla and Cream soda more than the sugar-free variety. This was another Amazon find, priced at $21.99 for a 12-pack. It has the same bold vanilla flavor as its zero-sugar cousin. That vanilla is quite intense, but in this case, it doesn't overpower the cola flavor. It doesn't taste as thin and watery as the sugar-free variety, and its sugary robustness makes the overall flavor come together a lot better. It's a soda that fits the holiday bill, with a profile that's very different from standard Pepsi.
As much as I love vanilla, I do think that it's a bit too strong in this case, which is why this soda doesn't rank as high as some of the others on this list. That being said, if you do prefer your soda on the sweeter end of the spectrum, I can see this variety being a hit.
4. Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry
If you're opting for a cranberry-flavored soda, then chances are, you actually like the flavor of cranberries and want to taste it prominently in the drink. Luckily, that's what you're getting with Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry, which I found in a 2-liter bottle at Stop and Shop for $3.69. I would still say that the dominant flavor here is lemon-lime, which makes sense, since that's what Sprite is known for. But it offers more than a subtle, generic berry flavor here. I tasted some of the tartness that I would expect from cranberries. That definitely makes things taste holiday-themed, but I don't think this drink would taste out of place in the summer months, either, especially when that lemon-lime note is so bold.
My one main complaint is the sweetness of the beverage. When I think cranberries, I think of tartness, and while there's some of that flavor here, the sugar overwhelms it. Love a super-sugary drink? Then you might not mind what this holiday-themed Sprite has to offer. Just prepare yourself for a super saccharine sip.
3. Coca-Cola Holiday Creamy Vanilla
I had to make my way to my local Star Market to get my hands on Coca-Cola Holiday Creamy Vanilla, which costs $2.99 for a 20-ounce bottle. As someone who spent the majority of their childhood in the Atlanta area, I do feel a sense of loyalty to Coke over Pepsi, which may have influenced my decision to rank its cola variety higher than the others I tried. But that's only one small reason why this vanilla-flavored soda ranks higher. The main reason I liked this variety better is because the vanilla flavor isn't as intense. Instead, I tasted more of the actual cola flavor here, which, in my opinion, makes for a much more balanced sip.
Before giving the drink a try, I didn't really know what Coca-Cola meant by "creamy" vanilla. But once I took a sip, I understood what the brand meant. There's a richness to this drink that feels aligned with more of a dessert-like profile. If I drank this stuff without seeing the label, I wouldn't immediately think of it as a holiday product, but I can definitely see where the Coca-Cola company is coming from. It's an interesting soda worth trying, especially if you already love standard Vanilla Coke, but I still think there are better holiday soda options out there (and better Coca-Cola flavors to boot).
2. Canada Dry Ginger Ale Cranberry
I love cranberries, so I might be a little picky when it comes to cranberry-flavored soda. I want a strong cranberry flavor — not one that fades to the background. Can you taste the cranberries in Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry? Yes, but if you're looking for an even stronger flavor, you might want to turn to Canada Dry Ginger Ale Cranberry, which I got in a 2-liter bottle at Stop and Shop for $3.59. I was kind of surprised to see Canada Dry getting in on the holiday soda game, but I'm here for it. Although ginger ale isn't what I usually reach for first, the ginger pairs really nicely with the bold cranberry flavor here. That cranberry note actually comes to the forefront, while the ginger seems to play a backup role.
This soda is, unsurprisingly, pretty sweet. Although I got that tart flavor from the cranberry, it's still somewhat obscured by the sweetness. But what else would you expect from a soda? However, I still think this is a solid drink, and because it seems a bit more seasonally appropriate than the top-ranked soda in this lineup, I think it can be a good option if you're truly trying to embrace the season.
1. Olipop Pomegranate Sparkle
I wasn't really sure what to expect from Olipop's Pomegranate Sparkle soda. I bought a 12-pack of it on Amazon for $29.88, making it the most expensive soda in the lineup. Although I love pomegranate-flavored anything, I was worried that this soda would taste off due to the inclusion of stevia leaf. I don't tend to like sodas sweetened with stevia (although I don't find them quite as egregious as sodas made with aspartame). However, I found that the sweetness from the stevia was quite light, and I couldn't taste it much at all. Instead, I was left with a tart, less-sweet drink that truly does taste like pomegranate. The fact that this stuff actually contains pomegranate juice concentrate, rather than a cheap imitation of the flavor, makes it a win in my book.
I won't lie — Olipop soda generally makes my stomach hurt, probably because of the added fiber. As a result, I drink these supposedly healthier sodas in moderation. Additionally, pomegranate is only slightly aligned with the holiday season, so I can see where this flavor might not be quite as exciting as some of the other more on-the-nose sodas on this list. But judging by flavor alone, this was by far my favorite of the bunch.
Methodology
I sought out as many holiday sodas as I could find from Star Market, Stop and Shop, and Amazon. When possible, I opted for both the standard and sugar-free varieties of each drink. I tried all of these sodas cold, straight out of the fridge, and without ice to avoid diluting the subtle flavors.
I ranked the sodas according to my personal flavor preferences, generally placing fruitier flavors over richer, more dessert-like ones. The best holiday sodas had bold, pronounced, and balanced flavors that truly tasted like what was advertised on the can or bottle.