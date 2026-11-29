Turn Your Dunkin' Iced Latte Into A Drinkable Version Of This Old-School Dessert
An iced latte is more than a drink — it's a blank canvas that begs for a seemingly infinite array of customizations. Dunkin' allows its patrons tremendous freedom in mixing and matching these upgrades, so there's always a good chance of discovering something new. Fans of old-school desserts can rejoice, as one such customization can turn your Dunkin' iced latte into a drinkable version of gooey butter cake.
In a TikTok shared by haileyroseee15, a "gooey butter cake latte" can be achieved by ordering a medium iced latte with almond milk from Dunkin', then adding one pump of butter pecan flavor swirl and three pumps of the vanilla flavor shot (the latter is sugar-free). The TikToker enthused about the quality of Dunkin's almond milk, rating the result "10 out of freaking 10." Responding to a commenter who asked how sweet the drink was, the original poster confirmed that it was "pretty sweet."
For those unfamiliar, gooey butter cake is a classic Midwestern dessert that can be made with a box of cake mix. The dessert consists of a buttery crust topped with a (you guessed it) buttery cream cheese layer. The two come together to form a deliciously rich dessert.
Upgrade your butter cake latte further
Balancing a single pump of butter pecan with three of vanilla is arguably a wise move. When we tried every item on the 2022 Dunkin' spring menu, we found the butter pecan syrup used in the chain's iced coffee to be rather overwhelming, so a little can go a long way. It also comes with a strong brown sugar flavor, so choosing sugar-free vanilla can help keep the drink from being too cloying.
That said, those with an especially sweet tooth can easily customize their gooey butter cake latte. Beyond adjusting the ratios of butter pecan and vanilla, you can take advantage of the myriad options Dunkin' offers to further tweak your coffee. A pump of the (always popular) pumpkin flavor swirl would add complexity and complement the flavors already in the latte. If you'd prefer to take the coffee even deeper into dessert territory, you could combine the flavor of gooey butter cake with that of lava cake, which came out on top in our worst-to-best ranking of Dunkin' flavor swirls. Unfortunately, both pumpkin and lava cake are seasonal options and won't be available year-round. For something available any time, you could go with a shot of hazelnut, a swirl of caramel, or a topping like Dunkin's preferred brand of whipped cream.
Of course, there are few things more comforting than coffee and cake. If you'd really like to double down on flavor, introduce some textural contrast, and just have something to eat with your drink, you can try your hand at our recipe for gooey brown butter cake.