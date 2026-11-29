Balancing a single pump of butter pecan with three of vanilla is arguably a wise move. When we tried every item on the 2022 Dunkin' spring menu, we found the butter pecan syrup used in the chain's iced coffee to be rather overwhelming, so a little can go a long way. It also comes with a strong brown sugar flavor, so choosing sugar-free vanilla can help keep the drink from being too cloying.

That said, those with an especially sweet tooth can easily customize their gooey butter cake latte. Beyond adjusting the ratios of butter pecan and vanilla, you can take advantage of the myriad options Dunkin' offers to further tweak your coffee. A pump of the (always popular) pumpkin flavor swirl would add complexity and complement the flavors already in the latte. If you'd prefer to take the coffee even deeper into dessert territory, you could combine the flavor of gooey butter cake with that of lava cake, which came out on top in our worst-to-best ranking of Dunkin' flavor swirls. Unfortunately, both pumpkin and lava cake are seasonal options and won't be available year-round. For something available any time, you could go with a shot of hazelnut, a swirl of caramel, or a topping like Dunkin's preferred brand of whipped cream.

Of course, there are few things more comforting than coffee and cake. If you'd really like to double down on flavor, introduce some textural contrast, and just have something to eat with your drink, you can try your hand at our recipe for gooey brown butter cake.