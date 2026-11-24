Coffee roasting has become increasingly sophisticated over the years. Today, green coffee beans are roasted in large stainless steel convection ovens or rotating drums that spin to ensure an even roast. Sometimes, large blowers even levitate the beans by blasting them with hot air.

The beans are often bombarded with near-infrared light to check the level of roast, and some roasters also use optical sorters to remove under- and over-roasted beans. This quality control process is far more complex than it used to be, when most people were roasting their own beans on the stovetop at home. "One coffee 'tradition' was to roast green coffee beans at home in a frying pan, stirring them to try to make it an even roast," says Mark Pendergrast, author of "Uncommon Grounds: The History of Coffee and How It Transformed Our World." "The result was freshly roasted coffee, but it was unevenly roasted, often burnt badly and/or raw in the middle."

It wasn't until the early 20th century that most Americans shifted to buying pre-roasted, ground coffee and stopped roasting at home. That said, if you want to give it a go, you can try roasting a small batch of coffee beans yourself using an iron skillet.