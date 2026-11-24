7 Store-Bought Graham Cracker Crusts, Ranked
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Buttery, flaky pie dough is pretty fantastic, and my go-to crust for fruit-based desserts such as apple or blueberry pie. But when it comes to ice cream pie or other fluffy, cream pies, I'll always choose a graham cracker pie crust. The slightly sandy texture and nutty flavor of ground graham crackers contrast beautifully against soft fillings, and it doesn't become hard or dry in the refrigerator like pastry can. It's easy to make a homemade graham cracker pie crust, but I also like to keep a prepared crust in my cabinet for pie-related emergencies.
That's how I discovered there are a lot of subpar options on the grocery store shelves. Some taste stale or dusty, while others fall apart when you try to get a slice out of the pan. To help myself (and others) figure out the best crust, I picked up seven store-bought graham cracker crusts and ranked them worst to best. I based the ranking on overall flavor, texture, and how well they held together when sliced. Here's how the cookie crust crumbled.
7. Mi-Del Gluten Free Graham Style Pie Crust
I try to give gluten-free products a bit of leeway in rankings, fair or not. I have many family members with celiac, and I know the struggle of trying to find options that fit dietary requirements and still taste good. So, when I saw Mi-Del Gluten Free Graham Style Pie Crust, I knew I needed to include it, and I knew it wouldn't taste quite as classic. I found it at Walmart for $3.97, making it the most expensive crust in the ranking, but a higher price point never surprises me with gluten-free products.
This crust has a rice flour base and a very dark color from molasses. When pressed, the bottom felt firm, but the sides began to crumble. I was nervous about whether it would hold when sliced. However, that turned out to be the least problematic issue. This crust had a terrible, artificial aftertaste that was initially minty and then faded into burnt molasses. Not even a chocolate filling could hide the intense, unpleasant taste. The hard, gritty texture did nothing to distract me or cover up the off-flavors. I truly had a hard time eating more than a bite or two. This ranked last not because it didn't taste exactly like graham crackers, but because it was nearly inedible.
6. Bowl & Basket Graham Cracker Pie Crust
Bowl & Basket is the store brand at ShopRite, my local big supermarket in New Jersey, with locations in other Northeast states. I buy many Bowl & Basket products, and like any store brand, some are better than others (yes to tangy, crisp salt and vinegar potato chips, no to tinny, acidic canned diced tomatoes). Although Bowl & Basket Graham Cracker Pie Crust was the lightest colored crust in the ranking, I kept an open mind and paid $1.59.
This crust barely showed any cracks and looked extremely well packed in the tin. That firmness translated to a slice that held its shape perfectly on the plate. But the oddest thing happened when I took a bite, which also led to its second-to-last ranking: I discovered this crust has no specific flavor. It smelled like toasted cookies, but it was pure texture. There was sweetness and a hint of salt within the crunchy, sandy crust, but it could have been made with breadcrumbs for all I knew. And in case you were wondering, graham crumbs are the first ingredient. But there was no graham taste (or anything else) to be found; a flavorless crust just isn't one I can advocate for.
5. Keebler Reduced Fat Graham Ready Crust
Keebler produces several different graham cracker crusts, as well as a chocolate and shortbread cookie crust. The brand is incredibly easy to find; it was available at every store I visited. Keebler Reduced Fat Graham Ready Crust looks nearly identical to its full-fat version, and I was curious if I would actually notice any difference in taste or texture. I paid $2.97 at Walmart, which is the same price as the regular crust.
Before I get into the tasting notes, I just have to call out the incredibly minor nutritional details between this version and a regular Keebler crust. While I would never assume to know anyone's personal dietary needs, the calories, total sugar, and cholesterol were the same between this and a regular crust. There is 1.5 grams less total fat and 0.5 grams less saturated fat per serving. It doesn't seem worth it for a subpar crust.
The crust had a gentle graham flavor, along with a strong, artificial vanilla taste. It was thin and fragile, leading it to fall apart on my plate. It was perfectly edible, though not really delicious. I struggle to understand why anyone would choose this over other, better options, especially in light of the minute nutritional benefit.
4. Great Value Graham Pie Shell
Great Value, Walmart's private-label store brand, has its own version of almost any grocery item you can think of. When I ranked every Great Value cake mix, I was pretty impressed at the overall flavor and quality, so I was fairly optimistic about Great Value Graham Pie Crust. It cost $1.48, which is a good price, but it actually wasn't that much lower than most of the other crusts.
The empty shell had a rich, buttery aroma backed by toasty graham crackers, which makes sense since graham cracker meal is the first ingredient. But the crust is oil- and shortening-based, so I can't explain why it smelled so deeply buttery. The grind on the crumbs was pretty fine, but not pasty, and the bottom is firmly packed, though not too thick. In fact, I accidentally sliced through the foil when cutting a piece of pie, expecting more resistance. The sides crumbled slightly on my plate, without breaking apart completely.
It wasn't overly sweet, and even against the flavor of the filling, I was able to pick out some of the graham's natural nuttiness. But the crust was harder and tougher than sandy and crisp. It wasn't my favorite, but I'd drop one in my cart if I was already shopping at Walmart and didn't want to go anywhere else — which is why this took the middle position.
3. Keebler Graham Ready Crust
Keebler Graham Ready Crust was everywhere I turned when shopping for crusts. I suppose that led to an assumption that it would be a top-notch crust. While it wasn't the winner, it is a perfectly respectable choice, especially since it's so easy to find. For this ranking, I bought the 9-inch option for consistency, though there are also a 10-inch graham crust and mini crusts. I paid $3.29, but I did see it priced lower at other stores.
Despite seeing some loose crumbs when I took the plastic cover off, this crust was firmly packed and sturdy. It left no doubt it was pressed by a machine rather than fingers; however, that can actually be a benefit with a graham crust, helping it stay together. The crust looked really pretty, but I didn't detect much graham aroma or taste. It was certainly sweet, and the sugar gave it a tacky quality that packed into my teeth as I chewed. Still, it had the crumbliness you want from a cookie crust, and the artificial flavor I noticed in the reduced-fat version was tempered here. It's all around a very decent crust, though nothing made it a real standout. It ranks third for that very reason, and couldn't move any higher due to the subtle graham taste. If I didn't know better, it could have been a vanilla wafer or shortbread crust, and that's not ideal.
2. Favorite Day Graham Cracker Pie Crust
The most surprising thing about Favorite Day 9" Graham Cracker Pie Crust is that it doesn't actually have any graham in it; no graham flour, graham meal, or graham crackers. Yet somehow, the whole wheat flour, molasses, and honey give it real graham cracker vibes. It feels almost sacrilegious to rank this Target store-brand product the runner-up considering that, but this ranking isn't based on ingredients alone, and it's a tasty crust. Priced at $1.49, it's also one of the most affordable options.
The edges crumbled under a gentle touch when pressed, but I wasn't sure whether the filling would help keep it together once sliced. It proved to be a problem. The bottom of the crust was very firm, and I had to apply extra pressure when cutting through it. It was not too sweet, and the crumbs tasted fresh and crisp, not tough or stale. Even through the chocolate filling, I picked out an earthy, nutty flavor that tasted just like graham crackers.
The reason this didn't rank first is due to its fragility. I had a hard time getting an intact slice out of the pan. There were more crumblies left behind in the tin than I would want. If you don't mind a little bit of a mess, it's a solid crust to buy, but you may want to try the crust that beat this one out for the top spot if you're having guests over.
1. Baker's Corner Graham Cracker Pie Crust
I hear a lot of good things about Aldi groceries, but I'm pretty new to the store and its offerings, so I really have no set expectations when trying an Aldi store-brand product for the first time. I do know Aldi is known for reasonable prices, and this Graham Cracker Pie Crust was no exception, priced at $1.65.
This crust looked the most like a homemade graham cracker crust, with visible grains of ground cookies and brown specks all over in a shade slightly darker than most of the crust. It has more ingredients than a homemade crust, though. In addition to grahams, the crust is flavored with honey, molasses, brown sugar, and malt extract. And you can taste them. If I could change one thing, it would be to mute those flavors, but it wasn't a big enough point of contention to overshadow all of the positive attributes.
The crumbs were packed firmly enough for a satisfying thickness that holds together when sliced, but it also shattered easily between your teeth, with a perfect crumbly texture and a not-too-sweet overall flavor. This crust took the top spot due to its toasty graham flavor and structural soundness. The heavy molasses and honey taste was mostly covered by the filling, which is fine. After all, you probably aren't buying a crust to eat plain.
Methodology
I spent some time online and browsing the aisles of my grocery stores to see just how many graham cracker crusts I could find. There weren't many, and the majority were store brands. I did my best to select crusts from the store with minimal cracks.
I observed the color and aroma, and then gently pressed the bottom and sides of each crust to judge its firmness. Then I made a shortcut chocolate pudding pie filling, using instant pudding mix, milk, and whipped topping. I spread the same amount of creamy chocolate filling in each crust, since slicing an empty crust isn't practical or indicative of a real-world experience. I only filled them partially, leaving some empty crust at the top so that when I tasted it, I could sample the crust with and without filling. Crusts that tasted like grahams and held together ranked higher.
As an avid baker and a professional recipe developer for over 15 years, I have a firm grasp on all the different ways to use graham crackers, including a simple crumb crust. I know what it takes to make a sturdy crust that has the right balance of butter, cookies, sugar, and salt. A store-bought crust will never be exactly like a homemade one, but my experience lets me take that into consideration and judge the crusts as is.