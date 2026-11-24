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Buttery, flaky pie dough is pretty fantastic, and my go-to crust for fruit-based desserts such as apple or blueberry pie. But when it comes to ice cream pie or other fluffy, cream pies, I'll always choose a graham cracker pie crust. The slightly sandy texture and nutty flavor of ground graham crackers contrast beautifully against soft fillings, and it doesn't become hard or dry in the refrigerator like pastry can. It's easy to make a homemade graham cracker pie crust, but I also like to keep a prepared crust in my cabinet for pie-related emergencies.

That's how I discovered there are a lot of subpar options on the grocery store shelves. Some taste stale or dusty, while others fall apart when you try to get a slice out of the pan. To help myself (and others) figure out the best crust, I picked up seven store-bought graham cracker crusts and ranked them worst to best. I based the ranking on overall flavor, texture, and how well they held together when sliced. Here's how the cookie crust crumbled.