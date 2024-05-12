Transform Ice Cream Into A Delicious Pie Starting With 2 Ingredients

While there'll always be an animated debate over whether pie or cake reigns supreme, ice cream is the dessert that everyone can get behind. Ice cream flavors and brands abound, and their creamy, malleable consistencies can transform into liquid desserts like milkshakes or solid, multi-tiered ice cream cakes (like our s'mores ice cream cake recipe). Ice cream pies are yet another simple transformation that starts with just two ingredients: ice cream and pie crust.

The steps to make an ice cream pie are as straightforward as the ingredient list. You'll need to soften ice cream so that you can mash it down and spread it into your pie crust. You can start the pie by taking a tub of ice cream out to thaw for 10-15 minutes while you prepare a homemade crust. A homemade ice cream pie crust is another two or three-ingredient recipe you can execute in 10 minutes. That said, you can streamline ice cream pie with a store-bought crust if you're low on time.

If making the pie shell from scratch, ensure that the crust is completely cooled before adding softened ice cream, mashing it down, and spreading it with a rubber spatula or metal spoon to create a flat, even layer of filling. You can also add candy or cookies to the mash if desired. Then, place the ice cream pie into the freezer to harden for at least three hours.