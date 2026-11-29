Transform Old Glass Jars Into Beautiful Countertop Decor Using Pistachio Shells
If you're into upcycling used kitchen materials, you've probably looked at those empty glass jars stacked in the corner on your counter more than once and wondered how to reuse them efficiently. While they could technically become storage containers for other food items, such as a tea packet holder or candy jar, you don't want just another boring glass taking up space in your kitchen. Luckily, you can transform those old glass jars into beautiful countertop decor, whether as a tea-light lantern or a new home for tomato sprouts, using just pistachio shells and a little imagination.
Pistachios, one of the most popular kinds of nuts, have thick and durable shells that easily double as reusable decor. For this DIY craft, simply grab five or six pistachio shells at a time and use hot glue to arrange them into the petals of a flower. You can arrange the imitation flowers on a piece of parchment paper before hot-gluing them to the glass jar, or glue the shells into their new shape directly onto the jar. Try arranging the pistachio-shell flowers in an upward pattern around the glass, which will be easier to follow if you also embellish the jar with some twine beforehand. By the time you're finished, that old Aldi pasta sauce jar that you never threw away can become a beautiful yet functional piece of decor.
Prepping the pistachio shells for crafting
Before those pistachio shells can begin their second life as part of your new countertop decor, they need a good, thorough cleaning. After all, most nuts (and their shells) come coated in spices and seasonings, which don't exactly make for pretty decor. Once you've used our foolproof way to open any stubborn pistachio shells and either enjoyed the nuts or stored them for later, remove the small pith and papery peel from the inside of each shell and throw them into a bowl. Rinse the bowl of shells in cold water without soap; keep repeating until the remaining debris floats away and the water runs clear. Dry the shells completely by spreading them out on a baking sheet and leaving them to air dry. Once the shells are dry, they're ready for crafting.
The five-petaled pistachio shell design is just one of many that you can use to embellish your glass jar. For a little more whimsy, try painting the dried shells in your favorite colors and arranging them onto the jar in larger flower shapes, such as dahlias. You could also paint or draw on the shells to turn them into characters for different holidays, embellishing that old glass jar into a new piece of seasonal decor. For a more rustic look, try painting the jar itself before attaching different shades of painted pistachio shells in a scale-like pattern, playing with the design until it feels like something you'd be proud to display on the counter.