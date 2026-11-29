If you're into upcycling used kitchen materials, you've probably looked at those empty glass jars stacked in the corner on your counter more than once and wondered how to reuse them efficiently. While they could technically become storage containers for other food items, such as a tea packet holder or candy jar, you don't want just another boring glass taking up space in your kitchen. Luckily, you can transform those old glass jars into beautiful countertop decor, whether as a tea-light lantern or a new home for tomato sprouts, using just pistachio shells and a little imagination.

Pistachios, one of the most popular kinds of nuts, have thick and durable shells that easily double as reusable decor. For this DIY craft, simply grab five or six pistachio shells at a time and use hot glue to arrange them into the petals of a flower. You can arrange the imitation flowers on a piece of parchment paper before hot-gluing them to the glass jar, or glue the shells into their new shape directly onto the jar. Try arranging the pistachio-shell flowers in an upward pattern around the glass, which will be easier to follow if you also embellish the jar with some twine beforehand. By the time you're finished, that old Aldi pasta sauce jar that you never threw away can become a beautiful yet functional piece of decor.