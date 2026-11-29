High-quality fast food seafood can be hard to find, but maybe because not enough people are looking at burger chains. When we looked at customer reviews to find the best seafood at restaurant chains, almost all of them were where you might expect. Sit-down, generally more expensive restaurants like Eddie V's Prime Seafood and Bonefish Grill, along with some fast casual representation in California Fish Grill. Only two fast food chains made the list, and you might not even think of one for seafood. That was the pride of Wisconsin: Culver's.

It was surprising for Culver's not only as a fast food restaurant, but as the only spot we found to be high-quality where seafood isn't the main focus, as the other restaurant that made the grade was the underrated Long John Silver's. But if you know the chain it isn't a huge shock. While Culver's might be better known for ButterBurgers and cheese curds, fried seafood is a staple of the menu as well. It embraces the Midwestern tradition of the fish fry, and the biggest source of seafood pride for the chain is the cod sandwich, which Culver's makes sure is wild caught North Atlantic Cod.

Culver's transparently sources its North Atlantic Cod from the Barents Sea, which is above the Arctic Circle, north of Norway and Russia. The cold nutrient-rich water is said to provide high-quality cod, and the Marine Stewardship Council certifies the fishery as sustainable. And North Atlantic Cod is also prized for its mildly sweet flavor, meaty flakes, and tender texture, which is part of why cod is considered a high-quality whitefish.