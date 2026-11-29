This Fast Food Chain Is Famous For Juicy Burgers, But It Quietly Serves High-Quality Seafood Too
High-quality fast food seafood can be hard to find, but maybe because not enough people are looking at burger chains. When we looked at customer reviews to find the best seafood at restaurant chains, almost all of them were where you might expect. Sit-down, generally more expensive restaurants like Eddie V's Prime Seafood and Bonefish Grill, along with some fast casual representation in California Fish Grill. Only two fast food chains made the list, and you might not even think of one for seafood. That was the pride of Wisconsin: Culver's.
It was surprising for Culver's not only as a fast food restaurant, but as the only spot we found to be high-quality where seafood isn't the main focus, as the other restaurant that made the grade was the underrated Long John Silver's. But if you know the chain it isn't a huge shock. While Culver's might be better known for ButterBurgers and cheese curds, fried seafood is a staple of the menu as well. It embraces the Midwestern tradition of the fish fry, and the biggest source of seafood pride for the chain is the cod sandwich, which Culver's makes sure is wild caught North Atlantic Cod.
Culver's transparently sources its North Atlantic Cod from the Barents Sea, which is above the Arctic Circle, north of Norway and Russia. The cold nutrient-rich water is said to provide high-quality cod, and the Marine Stewardship Council certifies the fishery as sustainable. And North Atlantic Cod is also prized for its mildly sweet flavor, meaty flakes, and tender texture, which is part of why cod is considered a high-quality whitefish.
Culver's sources quality cod from the North Atlantic for one of the best seafood options at a chain
It isn't just the quality of the fish that's important to Culver's, it's how it's prepared. Culver's fried cod is hand cut, dipped in batter, and fried to order fresh in store. So no pre-fried fillets are going into the oil. The chain also touts a special blend of herbs and spices for the fried fish. Culver's even lists a recipe for fish-fry batter on its website, but the ingredients seem to differ from what is listed on its nutrition page for cod, so the chain could be trying to keep those flavors a bit of a secret.
While the cod may be the seafood star at Culver's, it isn't the only option. There are butterfly jumbo shrimp as well. While the company isn't quite as transparent about where its shrimp comes from as the fish, simply noting some of it is foreign imported, it still has plenty of fans. A group of customers on Reddit has high praise for it as some of the best fast food fried shrimp, with one fan saying, "Culvers is the only fast food place that consistently has the shrimp still so crisp and tender!" Another adds, "always been my vote for most underrated menu item we have."
Culver's even has one of the most unique seafood offerings in fast food: its Northwoods Walleye. Available for a limited time each year around Lent, walleye is a freshwater fish from the Midwest and Canada, and another staple of the Midwest fish fry. In a sea of fast food cod and pollock, it stands out as something special, and shows how seriously Culver's takes its own legacy of seafood offerings.