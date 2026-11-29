If you have trouble putting a satisfying breakfast on the table each week, you need to embrace frittatas more. You may think of a frittata as a type of quiche, but with a more egg-heavy flavor and texture and no crust to mess with, it's an infinitely easier meal that can be just as satisfying. It requires very little prep time and is a vessel for all kinds of pantry items, vegetables, and leftover ingredients. But if you want to see just how great frittatas can be, you should start with broccoli and cheddar.

The best thing about frittatas (other than eating them) is that the egg base comes together in a minute flat, with the only real prep being chopping up the filling. You can make them in the oven for a set-it-and-forget-it meal, or if you want a quicker cooking time and don't mind giving it extra attention, you can use a hybrid method that starts on the stove and ends in the oven.

For the oven-only method, all you need to do is beat eggs with milk and a little salt, then adding grated cheddar cheese and chopped broccoli. That's it. It bakes in a greased pie pan until browned and cooked through. You can also expedite the process by cook the broccoli in an oven-proof skillet, like cast iron, then add the eggs and other ingredients, and cook for a few minutes on the stove to set the eggs, before transferring it to the oven to brown and cook through.