If You Have A Carton Of Eggs And Some Broccoli, You Have The Base Of An Easy Frittata
If you have trouble putting a satisfying breakfast on the table each week, you need to embrace frittatas more. You may think of a frittata as a type of quiche, but with a more egg-heavy flavor and texture and no crust to mess with, it's an infinitely easier meal that can be just as satisfying. It requires very little prep time and is a vessel for all kinds of pantry items, vegetables, and leftover ingredients. But if you want to see just how great frittatas can be, you should start with broccoli and cheddar.
The best thing about frittatas (other than eating them) is that the egg base comes together in a minute flat, with the only real prep being chopping up the filling. You can make them in the oven for a set-it-and-forget-it meal, or if you want a quicker cooking time and don't mind giving it extra attention, you can use a hybrid method that starts on the stove and ends in the oven.
For the oven-only method, all you need to do is beat eggs with milk and a little salt, then adding grated cheddar cheese and chopped broccoli. That's it. It bakes in a greased pie pan until browned and cooked through. You can also expedite the process by cook the broccoli in an oven-proof skillet, like cast iron, then add the eggs and other ingredients, and cook for a few minutes on the stove to set the eggs, before transferring it to the oven to brown and cook through.
Chopped broccoli and cheddar cheese can become a frittata with only a few minutes of hands on work
A broccoli and cheddar frittata makes a great weekday breakfast to feed a family, but it's also a fantastic make-ahead meal as well. Stored covered in the fridge, a frittata should last up to five days. That means a hearty morning meal can be prepped in minutes on Sunday, and then sliced up and reheated for days afterward.
The flavor combo of broccoli and cheddar can also take plenty of riffing. Some crispy bacon or ham is an easy choice, but there are even more simple additions that complement the eggs and filling. Onions, green onions, or scallions, and other alliums are classic with eggs, and can add a little freshness or acidic bite to a rich meal. Add some vegetal flavor and sweetness with bell peppers, or the brightness of chopped tomatoes. This really is a fridge-clearing kind of meal.
This frittata is plenty good on its own, but if you want a more robust meal, almost anything that works with an omelet or quiche will work here. Making your own homemade frozen hash browns is a great way to have a delicious and filling breakfast side ready on command, and a perfect pairing for a creamy frittata. But the best might be a simple arugula salad, which you can make with just olive oil, salt, a squeeze of lemon, and a little Parmesan if you're feeling fancy. The bitterness of arugula is a nice counterpoint to the frittata, while adding some crunch, and it's just as easy to make as the main course itself. If frittatas teach you one thing, it's that a great, fresh breakfast doesn't need to be a hassle.