One Of Dunkin's Most-Missed Breakfast Sandwiches Was A Hefty Texas-Style Bite
In 2011, Dunkin' introduced a hefty, greasy breakfast sandwich called the Big N' Toasted. It was made with two peppered fried eggs, four slices of cherrywood smoked bacon, and a slice of American cheese. The star of the show, however, was the bread — the indulgent and tall Texas toast, liberally buttered and grilled to crispy perfection. This menu item was incredibly beloved among Dunkin' fans, and many still fiercely defend it as one of the discontinued fast food breakfast sandwiches that deserve a second chance.
"God, I miss this sandwich," laments a poster on Reddit. "Yes, it was a bit greasy, but it was damn good." Another commenter agrees, writing, "The world needs this sandwich back." The Big N' Toasted had a really good run, with a second version of the sandwich (the Angus Steak Big N' Toasted) hitting the menu in 2013. All of the main components of the perfectly stacked sandwich stayed the same, but an Angus beef steak replaced the bacon. Still, after a few years, Dunkin' nixed the two toasts off the menu. The classic Big N' Toasted was last spotted sometime around 2019 and hasn't been available since.
The Big N' Toasted is no more, but customers say one Dunkin' breakfast sandwich comes close
Dunkin' has plenty of foods that are not donuts, and when you need to grab a morning bite on the go, it has a nice selection of breakfast sandwiches. In the absence of the much-missed Big N' Toasted, customers recommend ordering the Sourdough Breakfast Sandwich instead. Like the discontinued Texas-style sandwich, this hearty menu item is made with two eggs — but it adds an extra slice of bacon for a total of five, and it features white cheddar cheese instead of American. It also swaps the thick Texas toast for sturdy slices of toasted sourdough. One Redditor describes it as "the spiritual successor" to the Big N' Toasted.
Even at the height of Big N' Toasted's fame, not everyone liked its thick, oily bread. Some found it far too greasy to enjoy, and Dunkin' employees reportedly didn't always enjoy making it. From these perspectives, the Sourdough Breakfast Sandwich might be a better alternative. However, if you don't mind a more indulgent breakfast and are specifically missing the buttery bread, the Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich is another great pick, as it features a flaky butter croissant.