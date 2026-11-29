In 2011, Dunkin' introduced a hefty, greasy breakfast sandwich called the Big N' Toasted. It was made with two peppered fried eggs, four slices of cherrywood smoked bacon, and a slice of American cheese. The star of the show, however, was the bread — the indulgent and tall Texas toast, liberally buttered and grilled to crispy perfection. This menu item was incredibly beloved among Dunkin' fans, and many still fiercely defend it as one of the discontinued fast food breakfast sandwiches that deserve a second chance.

"God, I miss this sandwich," laments a poster on Reddit. "Yes, it was a bit greasy, but it was damn good." Another commenter agrees, writing, "The world needs this sandwich back." The Big N' Toasted had a really good run, with a second version of the sandwich (the Angus Steak Big N' Toasted) hitting the menu in 2013. All of the main components of the perfectly stacked sandwich stayed the same, but an Angus beef steak replaced the bacon. Still, after a few years, Dunkin' nixed the two toasts off the menu. The classic Big N' Toasted was last spotted sometime around 2019 and hasn't been available since.