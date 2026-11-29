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Green bean casserole is a beloved side dish you'll find on many tables at Thanksgiving. It pairs tender green beans with a delightfully salty, creamy sauce and perfectly crispy fried onions. Cream of mushroom soup has long been the standard for this holiday classic, but that doesn't mean you should shy away from experimenting with other exciting substitutions or add-ins.

For instance, adding another variety of creamy Campbell's soup can amplify the flavors of your casserole and leave guests asking for your secret recipe. Condensed Cream of Potato Soup ensures the dish still gets its rich, creamy binder, but it also imparts a mild potato flavor. It's the perfect solution if you don't love mushrooms, are allergic to them, or just want to try something new. The starchy potatoes in the soup will thicken the base of the dish, making it heavier, denser, and creamier. As the dish cooks, the chunks of potato will soak up the spices and seasonings you use, giving you surprising little nuggets of flavor with each bite.

Plus, if you want to stretch your ingredients so that one casserole feeds more guests, potatoes are a classic add-in to bulk up a dish and make it last longer. And while you won't detect the earthy, umami notes you'd get from mushrooms, you can use other ingredients to amp up those savory flavors. A few drops of soy sauce will give the dish an umami flavor, while bacon and garlic can make it richer and more festive.