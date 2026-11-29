For More Flavorful Green Bean Casserole, Pour In This Creamy Canned Soup (It's Divine)
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Green bean casserole is a beloved side dish you'll find on many tables at Thanksgiving. It pairs tender green beans with a delightfully salty, creamy sauce and perfectly crispy fried onions. Cream of mushroom soup has long been the standard for this holiday classic, but that doesn't mean you should shy away from experimenting with other exciting substitutions or add-ins.
For instance, adding another variety of creamy Campbell's soup can amplify the flavors of your casserole and leave guests asking for your secret recipe. Condensed Cream of Potato Soup ensures the dish still gets its rich, creamy binder, but it also imparts a mild potato flavor. It's the perfect solution if you don't love mushrooms, are allergic to them, or just want to try something new. The starchy potatoes in the soup will thicken the base of the dish, making it heavier, denser, and creamier. As the dish cooks, the chunks of potato will soak up the spices and seasonings you use, giving you surprising little nuggets of flavor with each bite.
Plus, if you want to stretch your ingredients so that one casserole feeds more guests, potatoes are a classic add-in to bulk up a dish and make it last longer. And while you won't detect the earthy, umami notes you'd get from mushrooms, you can use other ingredients to amp up those savory flavors. A few drops of soy sauce will give the dish an umami flavor, while bacon and garlic can make it richer and more festive.
Toppings and add-ins for a green bean casserole with cream of potato soup
The cream of potato soup will give your dish a mild potato flavor, which you can lessen or enhance based on your preferences. Using flavorful toppings like shredded cheddar cheese and crispy fried onions will hide any hint of potato. Amp up the texture and flavor by adding seasoned breadcrumbs, either in addition to or instead of the fried onions. For a healthier green bean casserole, skip the fried onions and top it with caramelized red onions or shallots.
Of course, if you love potatoes, you can really lean into that for this dish, and turn the casserole into one inspired by a loaded baked potato. But take care, because one of the mistakes everyone makes with green bean casserole is adding the toppings too soon so they end up baking for too long. Instead, wait until about five minutes before it's done baking, pull it out of the oven, and top it with crumbled bacon, shredded cheese, and chives. Pop it back in and continue heating it until the cheese melts, then top it with sour cream.
There are many other creative ways to spice up a green bean casserole made with cream of potato soup. Experiment with spices and try something other than just basic salt and pepper. Consider including other vegetables, like asparagus or water chestnuts, for added texture. You can even simmer your green beans with chunks of bacon or ham before adding them in with the rest of the ingredients.