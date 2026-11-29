Most steakhouse menus offer a wide variety of toppings to go with juicy steak, like blue cheese, gravy, or caramelized onions, to name a few. But one of the most popular steakhouse toppings is sauteed mushrooms, often drenched in a rich, savory sauce. To recreate this delightful dish at home, we recommend making steakhouse mushrooms — complete with a few pantry staples, herbs, and minimal prep time.

Steakhouse mushrooms are dry sauteed in a pan, then mixed with butter, olive oil, shallots, and garlic until soft. A splash of red wine, beef broth, and fresh rosemary makes the mushrooms extra earthy, umami, and slightly sweet. Once the liquids cook down, you're left with a thick, delicious sauce and tender, flavorful mushrooms, no matter if you choose cremini, shiitake, or button varieties.

Enjoy this mushroom side dish as-is or smothered over a tender, juicy steak. Either way, the ingredients combine to create a bold, amplified side dish like your favorite restaurant makes. In our opinion, it's better than simply sauteing mushrooms in plain butter and oil.