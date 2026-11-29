Next Time You Have Mushrooms, Make Them Steakhouse-Style For 5X The Flavor
Most steakhouse menus offer a wide variety of toppings to go with juicy steak, like blue cheese, gravy, or caramelized onions, to name a few. But one of the most popular steakhouse toppings is sauteed mushrooms, often drenched in a rich, savory sauce. To recreate this delightful dish at home, we recommend making steakhouse mushrooms — complete with a few pantry staples, herbs, and minimal prep time.
Steakhouse mushrooms are dry sauteed in a pan, then mixed with butter, olive oil, shallots, and garlic until soft. A splash of red wine, beef broth, and fresh rosemary makes the mushrooms extra earthy, umami, and slightly sweet. Once the liquids cook down, you're left with a thick, delicious sauce and tender, flavorful mushrooms, no matter if you choose cremini, shiitake, or button varieties.
Enjoy this mushroom side dish as-is or smothered over a tender, juicy steak. Either way, the ingredients combine to create a bold, amplified side dish like your favorite restaurant makes. In our opinion, it's better than simply sauteing mushrooms in plain butter and oil.
How to serve and store steakhouse mushrooms
Because mushrooms are so versatile, there are several creative and delicious ways to prepare and serve this dish. For example, instead of using rosemary, which is earthy and mildly bitter in flavor, swap in fresh thyme for a bright peppery take on the dish. You could also switch the red wine for a dry white wine to make the meal less sweet, or Worcestershire sauce for a saltier, tangy twist. Serve it with steak sides like fluffy mashed potatoes, rice pilaf, or on top of a juicy grilled chicken breast.
Steakhouse mushrooms are best enjoyed right away, but if you have leftovers, you can easily save them for later. Put leftovers in a sealed container in the fridge, and when you're ready to enjoy them, reheat them in a skillet with butter and broth to freshen them up. Serve and enjoy as you did the first time around.