Should you want to upgrade your salmon rillettes, you could consider different kinds of bread or toppings to complement the spread. For instance, while baguette bread is preferable and vital to the dish's French identity, there's nothing stopping you from using whatever bread you want. A rustic sourdough will have a similar crunch on the outside while offering a tangy flavor to the mix. For French-style toppings that give toast extra flavor, you could add Bayonne ham, cornichons, a goat cheese crumble, or a honey drizzle. Topping choices will hinge on how sweet or salty you want your toast plate to be, relative to the flavors of the spread. If the saltiness overwhelms your palate, the acidity from halved cherry tomatoes can help cut through it.

Likewise, you can substitute salmon for nearly any protein that can be shredded and mixed as a paste. In fact, salmon is not a typical protein choice for rillettes, but it works wonders. If you aren't always satisfied with a spread on toast alone, or want to try a spread with other proteins, you can spread pork rillettes on your next sandwich for a savory, meaty taste. A rare downside to the salmon variation's style of preparation is that they lack the extensive shelf life that traditional rillettes have. Therefore, they may only last for a couple of weeks, assuming that you preserve them properly or haven't already finished your batch by brunch.