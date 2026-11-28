Top Toast With This Creamy French Salmon Dish For An Extra Flavorful Breakfast
Spreads are foundational in many breakfast plates, such as bagels with cream cheese or toast points with peanut butter and jam. Sometimes that's all you need for an on-the-go breakfast bite. However, for a breakfast that's a touch more elevated and flavorful than your standard toast-spread fare, try a classic salmon rillettes recipe. Rich and smoky, this iteration on rillettes bears a lusciousness and a wealth of flavor.
This charcuterie dish is essentially a mixture of both poached and smoked salmon with butter, chives, crème fraîche, lemon juice, and a reduction of shallots in olive oil and white wine. The result is a creamy, chilled paste. Equally paramount in the recipe is the bread this spread is scraped over. This recipe calls for an olive oil-brushed crostini which will upscale your salmon rillettes to restaurant quality, giving it the crunch that less exciting loaves of grocery store bread won't. Salmon rillettes are certainly not as effortless as any two-ingredient toast spread, yet they're incomparable in terms of deliciousness.
It's a punch above other toast toppings
Should you want to upgrade your salmon rillettes, you could consider different kinds of bread or toppings to complement the spread. For instance, while baguette bread is preferable and vital to the dish's French identity, there's nothing stopping you from using whatever bread you want. A rustic sourdough will have a similar crunch on the outside while offering a tangy flavor to the mix. For French-style toppings that give toast extra flavor, you could add Bayonne ham, cornichons, a goat cheese crumble, or a honey drizzle. Topping choices will hinge on how sweet or salty you want your toast plate to be, relative to the flavors of the spread. If the saltiness overwhelms your palate, the acidity from halved cherry tomatoes can help cut through it.
Likewise, you can substitute salmon for nearly any protein that can be shredded and mixed as a paste. In fact, salmon is not a typical protein choice for rillettes, but it works wonders. If you aren't always satisfied with a spread on toast alone, or want to try a spread with other proteins, you can spread pork rillettes on your next sandwich for a savory, meaty taste. A rare downside to the salmon variation's style of preparation is that they lack the extensive shelf life that traditional rillettes have. Therefore, they may only last for a couple of weeks, assuming that you preserve them properly or haven't already finished your batch by brunch.