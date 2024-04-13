Spread Pork Rillettes On Your Next Sandwich For A Savory, Meaty Taste

Crafting a good sandwich is all about balance. It should provide gustatory and textural variety, just as much as it should offer visual intrigue. Although any combination of ingredients can be used to build a harmonious handheld, what separates a good sandwich from a great one is the incorporation of a wild-card addition — this is where a smear of oh-so-savory pork rillettes comes in. For a sandwich that wows every time, look no further than a pot of pork rillettes.

Unlike airy pâté or slices of terrine, pork rillettes is a chunky, confit-style spread made by mixing shredded meat with fat to create a coarse yet creamy paste. Beyond its unique texture, however, the most appealing quality of rillettes is its flavor. Ultra decadent, the paste teems with umami. Savory, salty, and fatty, it can even boast traces of herbs and spices, depending on the recipe. With so much to offer, adding the porky paste to a sandwich can elevate flavors and textures to extraordinary degrees.

Adding pork rillettes to any sandwich is simple. All you need to do is spread a generous spoonful of store-bought or homemade pork rillettes onto sandwich bread. Doing so will not only boost complexity, but can also act as a barrier that will keep the bread from turning soggy when moist ingredients are layered on top.