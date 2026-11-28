One Of The Best Beginner Merlot Wines Is A Smooth Sip Boasting An Affordable Price
Merlot gets a bad rap. But its less-than-stellar reputation took a big hit with a movie that came out in 2004, believe it or not. The characters in "Sideways" hated merlot, and so a smooth, red punching bag was born. But merlot can be just as delicious and complex as other red wines; you just have to find a good one. Luckily, we've rounded up the 10 best merlots for beginners, and we're happy to report that one of our favorites, Famiglia Cotarella's Sodale Merlot, is not only a quality wine, but it's an affordable one, too.
Tasting Table's Lucia Capretti notes that Sodale spends nearly a year in small barrels. She describes a merlot rich in cherry, plum, and berry flavors, with hints of cocoa and vanilla on the nose. Lucia described it as smooth, with a medium- to full-bodied profile, making it a versatile, easy-to-drink wine that pairs well with everything from meaty pasta to hard, salty cheeses like Parmigiano-Reggiano. (We have a whole guide for how to choose the perfect cheese to pair with merlot.) And you get all that goodness for about $25.
Wine pros agree that Famiglia Cotarella Sodale Merlot is a quality merlot
Robert Parker's Wine Advocate gave the 2021 Sodale 92 out of 100 points, praising its balance and noting flavors of cherry and blackberry. Vinous awarded it 91 points, picking up wild blueberry alongside floral notes of rose and violet.
It's not just professionals who find a lot to like about this wine. Customers have shared quite positive reviews, as well. "Silky chocolate-dipped red cherries, earth on the nose. On the palate it is immediately pleasing with a smooth texture, plum, cherry, and chocolate mousse. Amazing bottle at the price point!" one person wrote in a Vivino review. And if we've learned anything in 2026, it's that you don't have to spend more than about $20 or $30 to get a good bottle of red wine.
Vivino's wine experts suggest pairing Sodale with beef, veal, poultry, or pasta for a perfect match. Famiglia Cotarella Sodale Merlot is a versatile and complex wine that's nevertheless accessible and easy to drink.