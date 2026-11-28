Merlot gets a bad rap. But its less-than-stellar reputation took a big hit with a movie that came out in 2004, believe it or not. The characters in "Sideways" hated merlot, and so a smooth, red punching bag was born. But merlot can be just as delicious and complex as other red wines; you just have to find a good one. Luckily, we've rounded up the 10 best merlots for beginners, and we're happy to report that one of our favorites, Famiglia Cotarella's Sodale Merlot, is not only a quality wine, but it's an affordable one, too.

Tasting Table's Lucia Capretti notes that Sodale spends nearly a year in small barrels. She describes a merlot rich in cherry, plum, and berry flavors, with hints of cocoa and vanilla on the nose. Lucia described it as smooth, with a medium- to full-bodied profile, making it a versatile, easy-to-drink wine that pairs well with everything from meaty pasta to hard, salty cheeses like Parmigiano-Reggiano. (We have a whole guide for how to choose the perfect cheese to pair with merlot.) And you get all that goodness for about $25.