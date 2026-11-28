Cheese balls are easy and crowd-pleasing appetizers that are consistent additions to holiday and game-day spreads. But if you're left with over half a ball and aren't interested in eating cheese and crackers for the rest of the week, you should transform your leftovers into a rich pasta sauce.

To achieve their round shape and bind other dry ingredients, cheese balls tend to have a creamy, soft, spreadable cheese base. Whether it's cream cheese, ricotta, or goat cheese, soft cheeses easily break down and melt into a creamy sauce with heat and a little extra liquid. Plus, many cheese balls contain herbs, spices, and either a nut or breadcrumb coating, creating built-in seasonings and a textural bonus for pasta sauce. If you have a significant amount of leftover cheese ball, it can single-handedly transform into a creamy, cheesy pasta sauce with little embellishment.

To make pasta sauce out of a cheese ball, add it to a pot of hot, freshly cooked, and drained pasta. The heat from the pasta is enough to melt the cheese as you stir it in. If you want an easier time breaking the cheese ball down without a soupy consistency, add a splash of reserved pasta water. Considering the viral feta and cherry tomato pasta bake, you could also bake leftover cheese balls with tomatoes and add fresh pasta and pasta water, stirring to combine.