With simple ingredients like espresso, Sprite, sugar, and cinnamon, you can make an apple-inspired drink at home that tastes just like a Starbucks barista made it. This espresso drink is a twist on the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, a fan-favorite drink that Starbucks brought back last year after fans feared it was discontinued. While the drink sadly did not return for fall 2026, you can create your own copycat version that has plenty of snappy apple flavor and rich, creamy espresso.

As the name suggests, the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso was an apple-forward espresso drink that contained just the right amount of sweet and tart. It was made with a seasonal syrup that delivered strong apple flavor in every sip.

To make a copycat recipe at home, start with freshly brewed espresso, like Starbucks's Blonde Espresso. While your espresso is brewing, finely dice an apple (no need to peel). Put a pot of water on the stove to simmer, then add your apple, white sugar, and a cinnamon stick. You can substitute ground cinnamon if you don't have a cinnamon stick, but whole spices are better than ground when it comes to infusing liquids with flavor.