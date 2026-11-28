Use A Can Of Soda To Turn An Apple And Espresso Shot Into A Starbucks-Inspired Drink
With simple ingredients like espresso, Sprite, sugar, and cinnamon, you can make an apple-inspired drink at home that tastes just like a Starbucks barista made it. This espresso drink is a twist on the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, a fan-favorite drink that Starbucks brought back last year after fans feared it was discontinued. While the drink sadly did not return for fall 2026, you can create your own copycat version that has plenty of snappy apple flavor and rich, creamy espresso.
As the name suggests, the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso was an apple-forward espresso drink that contained just the right amount of sweet and tart. It was made with a seasonal syrup that delivered strong apple flavor in every sip.
To make a copycat recipe at home, start with freshly brewed espresso, like Starbucks's Blonde Espresso. While your espresso is brewing, finely dice an apple (no need to peel). Put a pot of water on the stove to simmer, then add your apple, white sugar, and a cinnamon stick. You can substitute ground cinnamon if you don't have a cinnamon stick, but whole spices are better than ground when it comes to infusing liquids with flavor.
How to make a barista-quality Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso at home
Fill a cup with ice, then strain your simmered apple mixture into the glass. Add a hearty splash of chilled Sprite, then pour in your espresso shot. The result is an apple-flavored espresso drink that is as refreshing as a crisp autumn breeze.
For a quickie version of the Starbucks's Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, you can use an apple-flavored soda instead of brewing your own apple-infused liquid, or you can use apple-flavored syrup like Monin's Caramel Apple Butter (which Tasting Table recently ranked as one of its favorite Monin syrups). Mix a pump or two of syrup with espresso and your milk of choice. Top with whipped cream, a drizzle of caramel syrup, and a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar for extra decadence.
If you don't have an espresso maker, Starbucks also offers its own recipe for an Apple Coffee Spritz, made with coffee. Combine iced coffee with apple cider or apple juice, then add brown sugar to sweeten (a brown sugar rim on the glass is optional but so delicious). Watch a tutorial of Starbucks's Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso being prepared on TikTok below: