The Texas-born Whataburger has always worn its Southern flair on its sleeve, especially at breakfast. Alongside the burger chain's high-quality breakfast sandwiches, you can order a biscuit and gravy in the morning. As unique as this dish is for a fast food spot, it's a bit small, with just one buttermilk biscuit with sausage cream gravy — and the best way to make it more filling is to slap a Whatachick'n filet onto the plate.

This idea comes straight from Whataburger's Facebook page. The chain's fried chicken filets usually go on its Whatachick'n sandwiches, but if you order one alongside your biscuit and gravy, you'll have a Whataburger take on chicken fried chicken with creamy gravy. In case you're confused, chicken fried chicken (aka country fried chicken) is a Southern classic consisting of a flat poultry cutlet dredged in batter a la classic fried chicken, then deep-fried and served with white gravy. We won't claim that a Whatachick'n patty is just like the real thing, but combined with the biscuit and gravy, it creates a satisfying, surprisingly classy plate of food that you won't believe came from a fast food place.

To try this, order a biscuit and gravy and request a single breaded Whatachick'n filet on the side. You can't make this request when ordering on the Whataburger app or website, so you'll have to ask in person. From there, just put the chicken on the biscuit plate, pour the cup of gravy over top, and enjoy the crisp fried patty, fluffy biscuit, and creamy, salty sauce.