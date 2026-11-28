Make Whataburger's Biscuit And Gravy An Even Heartier Meal When You Add This Menu Item
The Texas-born Whataburger has always worn its Southern flair on its sleeve, especially at breakfast. Alongside the burger chain's high-quality breakfast sandwiches, you can order a biscuit and gravy in the morning. As unique as this dish is for a fast food spot, it's a bit small, with just one buttermilk biscuit with sausage cream gravy — and the best way to make it more filling is to slap a Whatachick'n filet onto the plate.
This idea comes straight from Whataburger's Facebook page. The chain's fried chicken filets usually go on its Whatachick'n sandwiches, but if you order one alongside your biscuit and gravy, you'll have a Whataburger take on chicken fried chicken with creamy gravy. In case you're confused, chicken fried chicken (aka country fried chicken) is a Southern classic consisting of a flat poultry cutlet dredged in batter a la classic fried chicken, then deep-fried and served with white gravy. We won't claim that a Whatachick'n patty is just like the real thing, but combined with the biscuit and gravy, it creates a satisfying, surprisingly classy plate of food that you won't believe came from a fast food place.
To try this, order a biscuit and gravy and request a single breaded Whatachick'n filet on the side. You can't make this request when ordering on the Whataburger app or website, so you'll have to ask in person. From there, just put the chicken on the biscuit plate, pour the cup of gravy over top, and enjoy the crisp fried patty, fluffy biscuit, and creamy, salty sauce.
You can make a few tweaks to Whataburger's biscuit, gravy, and chicken
Though this biscuit, gravy, and chicken hack may be new to you, some Whataburger customers have been enjoying it for years. On the chain's Facebook post about the ordering trick, one commenter said, "Done this many times years ago! Love it!" Another commenter shared that they enjoy a slightly modified version, writing, "I've been getting biscuits and gravy with a couple chicken strips for years." If you feel sheepish about making special requests at restaurants, the Whatachick'n Strips could indeed be a good stand-in for a Whatachick'n filet.
Feel free to modify this filling breakfast to your tastes. If fried chicken combined with sausage is a little much for you, Whataburger offers plain cream gravy without the meat, so try requesting it with your biscuit order. Want some spice to wake you up in the a.m.? You can swap the plain biscuit with a jalapeño cheddar biscuit for no extra charge, and even add some plain or grilled jalapeños to your order for a small fee.
Sadly, Whataburger stops serving breakfast at 11 a.m. each day, and its biscuit dishes are only available during breakfast hours. If you want to enjoy some chicken, gravy, and carbs from lunchtime onward, try subbing in the chain's Texas toast. "I used to pour plain gravy over a Whatachick'n patty ... with a side of fries and Texas toast!" one Whataburger customer shared on the Facebook thread.