How The Big 3 Burger Chains Compare When It Comes To Their Beef
They all make burgers that have been winning plaudits for generations. But how do the three big American burger chains — McDonald's, Wendy's, and Burger King — vary in how they source their ground beef and treat it before it ends up between two buns? Here's a quick summation of how each chain gets its cattle and whether or not the ground beef is frozen before it's cooked, among other differences in quality, sourcing, and handling.
Wendy's prides itself on never freezing its beef, and it is raised and slaughtered according to Wendy's Animal Care Standards Program, which assures that the suppliers they use obey strict animal welfare rules. The chain vows to eliminate any antibiotic use in its cattle by 2030, which comes from suppliers in Texas, Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska. Wendy's proclaims that its beef is of the highest quality possible, and uses Beef Quality Assurance certified sources for its meat.
Like Wendy's, Burger King states that its burgers are made with 100% beef without fillers or any further adulteration. It does not reveal through its official website where that meat has been sourced from, but Burger King's parent company, Restaurant Brands International, notes that it responsibly sources its beef for its restaurants from several unnamed Great Plains states as well as several international locales. As for the fresh-vs-frozen debate, Burger King itself offers up no answers, but at least two posters claiming to be Burger King employees have stated on Reddit that the chain serves up frozen patties that are trucked to each outpost.
How McDonald's stacks up against the pack
McDonald's, meanwhile, flat-out admits that its burgers are flash-frozen after being formed — which is the difference between Mickey D's beef and In-N-Out's. They are then cooked several weeks after they were initially created. But like Burger King, it boasts that its beef is pure and does not contain any filler. It also declares that its food is preservative-free and contains no artificial colors.
The chain says it sources its beef from North America, and further explains that its meat comes from Lopez Foods, a beef supplier which helps give the chain some of its USDA-inspected meat. Lopez Foods has been in a partnership with McDonald's for 30 years and counting. McDonald's also gets some of its meat from Keystone Foods, which provides the chain with another portion of its beef supply among other food products. Internationally, several farm networks help bring the beef to the table. While each chain is definitely distinctly different in how it handles its burgers, when it comes to the top choice, it's definitely all a matter of taste.