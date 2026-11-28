They all make burgers that have been winning plaudits for generations. But how do the three big American burger chains — McDonald's, Wendy's, and Burger King — vary in how they source their ground beef and treat it before it ends up between two buns? Here's a quick summation of how each chain gets its cattle and whether or not the ground beef is frozen before it's cooked, among other differences in quality, sourcing, and handling.

Wendy's prides itself on never freezing its beef, and it is raised and slaughtered according to Wendy's Animal Care Standards Program, which assures that the suppliers they use obey strict animal welfare rules. The chain vows to eliminate any antibiotic use in its cattle by 2030, which comes from suppliers in Texas, Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska. Wendy's proclaims that its beef is of the highest quality possible, and uses Beef Quality Assurance certified sources for its meat.

Like Wendy's, Burger King states that its burgers are made with 100% beef without fillers or any further adulteration. It does not reveal through its official website where that meat has been sourced from, but Burger King's parent company, Restaurant Brands International, notes that it responsibly sources its beef for its restaurants from several unnamed Great Plains states as well as several international locales. As for the fresh-vs-frozen debate, Burger King itself offers up no answers, but at least two posters claiming to be Burger King employees have stated on Reddit that the chain serves up frozen patties that are trucked to each outpost.