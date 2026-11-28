One Of Consumer Reports' Lowest-Rated Coffees Is A Costco Staple — 'Harsh And Very Bitter'
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Nothing will ruin your Monday morning like bad, bitter coffee. Even more so if you had bought a big bag, hoping to save money while giving a try to a trusted store brand. According to Consumer Reports, Costco's Kirkland Signature House Blend whole bean coffee is a total disappointment, and you're much better off leaving it on the shelf.
Consumer Reports described the blend as "harsh and very bitter," noting that "this coffee has overpowering smoky and burnt [flavors]." This is in stark contrast to the way Costco describes the blend: smooth and balanced. Of course, the descriptions that matter most are those of customers. Unfortunately for the retailer, customers frequently complain Costco's Kirkland Signature coffee.
"I rarely return things and don't want to abuse the policy but I had to return it. To me it tasted chemically and wasnt able to drink the cup let alone finish the bag," admitted one customer Reddit, Another shopper's vivid description said, "I just had the misfortune of purchasing a bag of this coffee today. I was swiftly greeted with an aroma I can only describe as rancid house fire."
However, some customers, while openly acknowledging that they are in the minority, have reported that the blend tastes tolerable when prepared in a French press. That being said, if you can't be bothered with the intricacies and steps involved in preparing French press coffee, it's worth considering alternatives.
Leave Costco's House Blend on the shelf and try these alternatives instead
To be entirely fair to Costco's House Blend, it wasn't the worst-rated coffee on Consumer Reports' ranking; it ranked second to last, just above the Maxwell House Blend. Still, that's a pretty bad result. For a much better cup of java, look to Intelligentsia House Blend, which ranked the highest on Consumer Reports' tests — even Starbucks and Dunkin' don't come anywhere near it.
The downside of Intelligentsia is that it's not available at Costco, and it's significantly more expensive than the Kirkland Signature brand. While Costco's House Blend only costs $8.60 per pound, Intelligentsia will cost you $20 per pound on Amazon. So, is there a better Costco alternative? According to Reddit, the Kirkland Signature Medium Roast Ground Coffee is one.
One of the common criticisms directed at the poorly-rated House Blend is that it tastes nothing like a medium roast should — it's too dark and oily. But Costco's Medium Roast Ground Coffee, which is priced at the affordable $8.80 per pound, is much closer. "The perfect roast. This is our daily coffee. It's smooth and flavorful," wrote one Costco-goer in their review of the coffee.
Another customer confirmed, "The medium roast is what it should be. The flavor is good." Just don't mistake it for Costco's Espresso Blend — that's, unfortunately, another Kirkland coffee blend Reddit loathes.