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Nothing will ruin your Monday morning like bad, bitter coffee. Even more so if you had bought a big bag, hoping to save money while giving a try to a trusted store brand. According to Consumer Reports, Costco's Kirkland Signature House Blend whole bean coffee is a total disappointment, and you're much better off leaving it on the shelf.

Consumer Reports described the blend as "harsh and very bitter," noting that "this coffee has overpowering smoky and burnt [flavors]." This is in stark contrast to the way Costco describes the blend: smooth and balanced. Of course, the descriptions that matter most are those of customers. Unfortunately for the retailer, customers frequently complain Costco's Kirkland Signature coffee.

"I rarely return things and don't want to abuse the policy but I had to return it. To me it tasted chemically and wasnt able to drink the cup let alone finish the bag," admitted one customer Reddit, Another shopper's vivid description said, "I just had the misfortune of purchasing a bag of this coffee today. I was swiftly greeted with an aroma I can only describe as rancid house fire."

However, some customers, while openly acknowledging that they are in the minority, have reported that the blend tastes tolerable when prepared in a French press. That being said, if you can't be bothered with the intricacies and steps involved in preparing French press coffee, it's worth considering alternatives.