You don't have to pick between a sweet, indulgent breakfast or one that brings the protein first thing in the morning — with Aldi's Breakfast Best Protein Cinnamon French Toast Sticks you can have both. They are one of Aldi's five best breakfast finds of 2026, with the sticks standing up strong even against similar versions from Eggo. Better yet, they come with 12 grams of protein per serving.

Dietary guidelines generally state that in order to be labeled as a high-protein item, the food should contain at least 10 grams of protein per 100 calories. Aldi's cinnamon French toast treat does not fit this criteria, as the 12 grams of protein are found within a 330-calorie serving. But the protein content in the sticks is far from negligible, especially when compared to competitor brands. For example, cinnamon-flavored French Toaster Sticks from Eggo only come with 3 grams of protein per 220-calorie serving. As such, Aldi's version is a better pick if you want to up your protein content without sacrificing your sweet tooth.

On the flip side, Eggo's French toast sticks have a lower price tag, costing $0.30 per ounce, whereas Aldi's version costs $0.33 per ounce. Aldi's product also has a much higher fat content, packing in 16 grams of fat per serving to Eggo's 5 grams, which could be significant for those who are pursuing low-fat dietary goals.