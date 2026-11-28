One Of Aldi's Best Breakfast Finds Of 2026 Rivals Eggo And Has 4X More Protein
You don't have to pick between a sweet, indulgent breakfast or one that brings the protein first thing in the morning — with Aldi's Breakfast Best Protein Cinnamon French Toast Sticks you can have both. They are one of Aldi's five best breakfast finds of 2026, with the sticks standing up strong even against similar versions from Eggo. Better yet, they come with 12 grams of protein per serving.
Dietary guidelines generally state that in order to be labeled as a high-protein item, the food should contain at least 10 grams of protein per 100 calories. Aldi's cinnamon French toast treat does not fit this criteria, as the 12 grams of protein are found within a 330-calorie serving. But the protein content in the sticks is far from negligible, especially when compared to competitor brands. For example, cinnamon-flavored French Toaster Sticks from Eggo only come with 3 grams of protein per 220-calorie serving. As such, Aldi's version is a better pick if you want to up your protein content without sacrificing your sweet tooth.
On the flip side, Eggo's French toast sticks have a lower price tag, costing $0.30 per ounce, whereas Aldi's version costs $0.33 per ounce. Aldi's product also has a much higher fat content, packing in 16 grams of fat per serving to Eggo's 5 grams, which could be significant for those who are pursuing low-fat dietary goals.
Aldi's protein-packed French toast sticks are approved by picky eaters
The Breakfast Best Protein Cinnamon French Toast Sticks make for a convenient breakfast, as they only need one minute in the microwave. If you're going for a crispier texture, you can also use the oven or the air fryer, cooking the sticks for four minutes on each side.
Flavor-wise, the cinnamon sticks are getting a lot of praise, even by the world's harshest food critics — kids. "My very picky non breakfast eating kid will eat these so I consider it a win," writes a parent on Reddit. "My kids LOVE the protein ones. I always buy as many boxes as my freezer will hold," shares another. One customer also noted that Aldi's cinnamon sticks taste just like Burger King's French toast sticks.
Even so, not everyone is a fan. A few people reported they weren't fond of the texture and found the flavor somewhat lacking. "I didn't like them enough, and felt I needed to drench them in maple syrup," shared one Redditor. If you're looking for something with even stronger cinnamon flavor and don't particularly care about the protein aspect of this French toast, a good alternative would be the Breakfast Best Double Cinnamon French Toast Sticks, which were featured on our list of Aldi's 15 best brunch finds worth picking up on your next visit.