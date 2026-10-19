These Are Aldi's 5 Best Breakfast Finds Of 2026, So Far
Aldi shoppers have plenty of options for making the first meal of the day tastier and easier to serve, and the best part is that these products won't tip a budget over. From sweet treats to savory freezer staples, the chain offers convenient choices for hectic weekday mornings and relaxed weekend brunch parties. We've combed social media commentary and product reviews to recommend some of the best breakfast items found at Aldi so far in 2026.
Some of these products are tempting enough to double as snacks or find their way onto lunch and dinner menus. Whether you're looking for a ready-to-eat option or have time to cook ingredients in the air fryer, these picks can help you satisfy hunger and cravings in the early hours of the day. Note that pricing and availability can vary from location to location, and supplies can disappear fast once a product has garnered fans. Regardless, check your local Aldi during your next shopping trip for some of these helpful breakfast finds.
Breakfast Best Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Stuffed Waffles
If you struggle to choose between breakfast items in the morning, stuffed waffles can offer the best of several recipes in one. Breakfast Best Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Stuffed Waffles pack maple brioche waffles around chicken sausage, egg, and reduced-fat cheddar cheese. The sweet-and-savory combination heats quickly in a microwave, and the pieces are individually wrapped for easy storage. "I have 10 boxes currently in my freezer. They are delicious and the perfect thing for me to pop in the air fryer for a quick breakfast to eat while walking out the door," wrote a fan on Facebook. Aldi customers also appreciate the cost when comparing the waffles to fast food breakfast sandwiches. "Four of them for $6 vs four from a fast food restaurant for $20," explained one shopper on Facebook.
For a larger spread and heartier appetites, the stuffed waffles can be used to make a loaded protein breakfast sandwich or be paired with fruit and Greek yogurt. The product also comes in a second flavor option, Bacon, Egg, and Reduced Fat Cheddar, for those who like the convenience and want some variety.
Purchase Breakfast Best Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Stuffed Waffles for around $6.
Simply Nature Chocolate Chip Granola Bites
For an easy option that can be snacked on without any heating or prep, Simply Nature Chocolate Chip Granola Bites were voted Product of the Year at Aldi in the granola category by more than 40,000 consumers. Shoppers have written on Facebook that they are "psyched" to see the product on Aldi displays.
Non-GMO verified and gluten-free, these bite-sized pieces of chocolate and granola can be enjoyed as a quick morning snack or be tossed into a bowl of Greek yogurt and drizzled with honey for a more leisurely breakfast. Shoppers say the bites can pass as cookies and that kids are fans. Others appreciate a strawberry-flavored option for added variety. "People really do sleep on Aldi ... because they're not 'name brand.' Their snacks still hit!" wrote a fan on TikTok. The main complaint of customers about the store-brand granola bites is that there aren't more pieces in a box or that the box isn't larger, but the small size makes them easy to toss into a bag or lunch box for an afternoon treat.
Purchase Simply Nature Chocolate Chip Granola Bites for $3.45.
Breakfast Best Protein Cinnamon French Toast Sticks
As comforting as homemade French toast might be, busy mornings don't always lend themselves to recipes made from scratch. Breakfast Best Protein Cinnamon French Toast Sticks solve the problem with an easy shortcut, as these ready-to-heat pieces bring all the cinnamon-sugar flavor to plates without having to whisk eggs or dip bread. "In my opinion THE BEST protein cinnamon French toast sticks around... and I've tried a few," wrote a fan on Facebook.
Made with whole grains, the sticks offer 12 grams of protein per serving and can be dressed up with your choice of syrup, fruit, and sides. They can be made in a microwave, oven, or toaster, and an air fryer can deliver an extra crispy result. The middle remains soft, while the outside of the cinnamon-sugar-coated pieces offers a satisfying crunch. "These are very popular with my kids for breakfast or any meal honestly! And make good parent tax!" quipped one shopper on Facebook.
Purchase Breakfast Best Protein Cinnamon French Toast Sticks for $5.29.
Breakfast Best Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwiches
For savory palates, Breakfast Best Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwiches take the assembly out of sandwich-making. Each sandwich heats in a microwave in under three minutes. With a sausage patty, egg, and cheese packed into a soft biscuit, they are ideal to take on the go or carry to the office for a fast bite. "These are definitely my preferred brand. I've had many over the years," wrote a fan on YouTube, with another shopper on the same thread adding, "These are the best frozen sandwiches I've had from a store."
Aldi regulars have seen the product come and go from displays and are relieved when the sandwiches reappear on shelves. "I think they are just as good if not better than McDonald's," wrote one customer on Facebook, with another comparing them to Jimmy Dean's version and insisting that these come out on top. "The biscuit is not greasy like other store brands I have had," noted a shopper on the same post. Pair with potatoes or crispy bacon strips for an even bulkier meal.
Purchase Breakfast Best Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwiches for $5.49.
Bake Shop Apple Fritters
Those looking for an easy sweet treat to complement their morning coffee can try Bake Shop Apple Fritters. "These are the bomb. Heat them up for like 10 seconds and try not to eat all four," wrote a fan on Reddit, who also noted that packages can disappear fast once they arrive in Aldi's stores. With a chewy texture and sweet apple flavor, these apple fritters are an easy choice for the breakfast table, no baking required.
Some shoppers place the fritters in an air fryer for a few minutes to warm them, and Aldi customers appreciate the value of these baked goods. With four pieces in one package, the tray can be passed around at the office or set on the table at brunch. "I thought they were delicious! A must try for sure," noted a customer on Facebook, while another gave them a "10/10" on Instagram, noting a perfect ratio of frosting. Serve warm with a dollop of whipped cream for a decadent treat, or dip into a pumpkin spice latte for a satisfying snack on the go. For a dessert-like presentation, add a scoop of vanilla ice cream to serve a comforting dish that requires little effort.
Purchase Bake Shop Apple Fritters for $4.39.