Pulled pork sandwiches are irresistible, but sometimes you just don't have a pork shoulder lying around, or indeed, eight hours to slow cook it. Any easy weeknight pivot allows you to whip up an equally tasty pulled meat meal by taking inspiration from Nashville hot chicken. In replacing the pork with smaller, faster-cooking chicken pieces, and swapping the barbecue sauce with a Nashville hot chicken-derived sauce, these two worlds collide.

For this slow cooker meal, you can use whole chicken breasts, or boneless, skinless thighs work as well. Place the chicken into your slow cooker, along with salt and pepper, onion and garlic powder, brown sugar, paprika, and butter. The final ingredient, cayenne pepper, is key to getting that Nashville hot chicken flavor. If you want your chicken authentically fiery, use around two tablespoons, otherwise a teaspoon or so will give you milder heat, and you can also substitute in milder chili powder to maintain flavor.

A glug or two of chicken broth can help to keep enough moisture in the crock pot. Fun ways to upgrade the flavor include adding a packet of ranch powder to the crockpot, or even pickle juice to replicate the brining flavor you can get with Nashville hot chicken. Cook for 2-3 hours on high or 4-5 hours on low, then remove the chicken, shred it, and return it to the liquid in the pot and toss together. Serve on a brioche bun with mayonnaise, slaw, pickles, and you've got yourself a pulled Nashville hot chicken sandwich.