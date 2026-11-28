Grab Your Slow Cooker And Make This Pulled Pork Alternative For Double The Deliciousness
Pulled pork sandwiches are irresistible, but sometimes you just don't have a pork shoulder lying around, or indeed, eight hours to slow cook it. Any easy weeknight pivot allows you to whip up an equally tasty pulled meat meal by taking inspiration from Nashville hot chicken. In replacing the pork with smaller, faster-cooking chicken pieces, and swapping the barbecue sauce with a Nashville hot chicken-derived sauce, these two worlds collide.
For this slow cooker meal, you can use whole chicken breasts, or boneless, skinless thighs work as well. Place the chicken into your slow cooker, along with salt and pepper, onion and garlic powder, brown sugar, paprika, and butter. The final ingredient, cayenne pepper, is key to getting that Nashville hot chicken flavor. If you want your chicken authentically fiery, use around two tablespoons, otherwise a teaspoon or so will give you milder heat, and you can also substitute in milder chili powder to maintain flavor.
A glug or two of chicken broth can help to keep enough moisture in the crock pot. Fun ways to upgrade the flavor include adding a packet of ranch powder to the crockpot, or even pickle juice to replicate the brining flavor you can get with Nashville hot chicken. Cook for 2-3 hours on high or 4-5 hours on low, then remove the chicken, shred it, and return it to the liquid in the pot and toss together. Serve on a brioche bun with mayonnaise, slaw, pickles, and you've got yourself a pulled Nashville hot chicken sandwich.
A mashup of two Southern classics
To upgrade this process, we can separate slow cooking the chicken and making the sauce, adding the classic Nashville hot chicken flavor when you toss the shredded meat in the coating. Cook the chicken in the slow cooker as before, minus the cayenne pepper, which you rather combine in a small saucepan with black pepper, brown sugar, paprika, butter, and garlic and onion powder. A touch of honey can also help to balance the heat and add complexity. Stir over a medium heat until well-integrated.
The benefit of this process is that it more closely replicates the richness and intensity of traditional Nashville hot chicken coating. You can then add as much or as little as you like to your shredded chicken. If you don't have a crockpot or raw chicken, you can even toss a shredded grocery store rotisserie chicken in this Nashville sauce for the same effect.
You can, of course, shred your crock pot chicken in its juices directly in the slow cooker, but shredding it separately allows you to perfectly dose your chicken-to-sauce ratio when you toss it together, especially if you're also adding your own Nashville hot chicken sauce. Too much sauce means a sloppy mess, too little means dry chicken. Shred using two forks, or for extra ease, use a hand mixer. For the most hands-off approach, use a stand mixer with the paddle fitting.