Boxed Cake Mix Batter Bakes Tall And Fluffy With These 2 Pantry Staples — No Eggs Needed
In baking, eggs provide the lift that makes cakes rise. So without them, your cake will just be flat, tough, and disappointing, right? Actually, no. There are ways to make a boxed cake work without using any eggs. All you need to do so is a rudimentary understanding of science and two ingredients you probably have on hand already: vinegar and baking soda.
When used properly, vinegar and baking soda can provide the lift you normally get from beating air into eggs before baking. A good rule of thumb is 1 teaspoon of baking soda and 1 tablespoon of distilled white vinegar per egg in a scratch recipe. You might want to take the amount of baking soda down a little when using a store-bought mix because boxed cake mixes come with baking powder already mixed in, so you're going to want to experiment a little to get the proportions just right.
Whether you're using vinegar and baking soda to make a vegan cake, or just because you had no eggs available, you will want to be mindful of the process. Because of the chemistry involved, you have to mix your dry ingredients first, then add the wet, stir quickly, and get the cake in the oven quickly. Unlike double-acting baking powder (which reacts first to liquid ingredients, then again to heat), baking soda will react the minute it is touched by vinegar, and you want to preserve as much of that reaction as possible.
How vinegar and baking soda makes a cake rise
Time for a quick science lesson. Those eggs in your standard cake recipe do not, themselves, offer any lift to your cake. Really, it's the air whipped into them that does, and the egg proteins and gluten in the flour help to trap that air. This (plus chemical leaveners) is what causes a cake to rise and forms the structure that keeps it from sinking. Remember when you were a kid in chemistry class and you made a volcano out of vinegar and baking soda? That same reaction is what we're trying to harness here.
The second you start mixing dry and wet ingredients, carbon dioxide bubbles start forming and you want to trap as much of that as possible during baking. And the more eggs you're replacing, the less chance you're going to end up with a good cake because while the vinegar and baking soda mixture will add leavening, it doesn't provide the structure eggs do, so the more eggs you're replacing, the greater the odds the cake will turn out crumbly or be unable to maintain its rise.
But if you're looking for the maximum amount of fluffiness and a towering result, one option to consider is making your boxed cake normally, eggs included, and then adding a splash of vinegar to the mix anyway. This is basically a way of getting double the lift, and because the vinegar partially inhibits the formation of flour gluten, you'll also end up with a very moist, open structure.