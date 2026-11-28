In baking, eggs provide the lift that makes cakes rise. So without them, your cake will just be flat, tough, and disappointing, right? Actually, no. There are ways to make a boxed cake work without using any eggs. All you need to do so is a rudimentary understanding of science and two ingredients you probably have on hand already: vinegar and baking soda.

When used properly, vinegar and baking soda can provide the lift you normally get from beating air into eggs before baking. A good rule of thumb is 1 teaspoon of baking soda and 1 tablespoon of distilled white vinegar per egg in a scratch recipe. You might want to take the amount of baking soda down a little when using a store-bought mix because boxed cake mixes come with baking powder already mixed in, so you're going to want to experiment a little to get the proportions just right.

Whether you're using vinegar and baking soda to make a vegan cake, or just because you had no eggs available, you will want to be mindful of the process. Because of the chemistry involved, you have to mix your dry ingredients first, then add the wet, stir quickly, and get the cake in the oven quickly. Unlike double-acting baking powder (which reacts first to liquid ingredients, then again to heat), baking soda will react the minute it is touched by vinegar, and you want to preserve as much of that reaction as possible.