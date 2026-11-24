Maker's Mark Vs Four Roses: Who Makes The Better Bourbon?
Let's talk bourbon. When you start tasting more of the spirit — which, to be clear, is a type of whiskey always made in the U.S., with a mash bill of at least 51% corn, aged in new charred oak barrels, and following a few other stringent regulations — a few brand names will start popping up time and time again. Two of the biggest are Maker's Mark and Four Roses. Each retails for around the same price — typically in the low-mid $20 range for a 750 milliliter bottle. The obvious question becomes, which should you choose?
I'll get the necessary disclaimer out of the way first: Because everyone's palate is different, everyone's preferences differ, as well. In an effort to be as objective as possible, it's necessary that I acknowledge my own preferences when establishing my criteria for calling one bottle the "best." I do love bourbon, and I tend to taste a lot of it! I really haven't met a bourbon I didn't like, but I do gravitate towards sippers that are both smooth and complex. I want to feel like I need to take a few sips to get the full scope of what the bourbon offers, and I like when my opinion of it changes sip by sip. With this in mind, I embarked on a little taste-testing adventure of two incredibly popular (and very good!) bourbons — keep reading for my thoughts!
Methodology
To kick off this little happy hour event, I poured a generous amount of each bourbon into a Glencairn glass. I wanted to drink them from the same type of vessel to keep my aromatic experience consistent. I drank both neat, and I spent some time evaluating the nose of each before sipping, to get an initial impression of the whiskey's complexity.
I sipped each bourbon three times. The first time was to whet my palate, so to speak — I wanted to prime my mouth to be able to taste the bourbon fully in subsequent sips. On the second sip, I paid attention to tasting notes, and the third sip gave me an opportunity to pick up anything I may have overlooked in the first two sips. I evaluated each based on their complexity, smoothness, and finish. Here's how each fared.
Taste test: Maker's Mark
If you're a fan of bourbon, there's a good chance you've probably had Maker's Mark. And there's a good reason for that — the bourbon's base expression is very accessible, while it offers several higher-ticket versions that provide different, more nuanced experiences. For this taste test, I grabbed a bottle the most basic expression at my local liquor store, and followed the testing protocol noted above.
I love the nose of this bourbon, and it's very recognizable. If you're a fan of Maker's Mark, I wouldn't be surprised if you're able to identify this bottle just by sniffing it. Warm toffee notes sit alongside some baking spices on the nose, and there's even a bit of herbaceousness rounding it out.
I got similar notes on the palate. It's a smooth sipper that grows throughout the sip and has a fairly long finish. Alongside some deep caramel, I got dark baking spices like nutmeg, and there was a slight, but ever-present, earthy appeal in the background. I enjoyed this bourbon very much, and though I wouldn't call it the most interesting I've ever had, I still found it to be quite good.
Taste test: Four Roses
I knew less about Four Roses coming into this taste test; in fact, I don't know that I've ever tried one of its expressions before. As with the bottle of Maker's Mark, I chose the most basic version of Four Roses available at my local liquor store, and after trying it, I can confidently say I'll be going back for other expressions.
On the nose, Four Roses was remarkably distinct from Maker's Mark. Where the former bottle boasted lots of the classic notes you expect from a bourbon, I got more brightness on the nose here, alongside floral notes and plentiful cinnamon. It also smelled slightly sweeter, though I didn't get the abundant toffee notes that came on the nose of the previous bottle.
I did indeed find a fairly nuanced and more complex sip with Four Roses' bourbon. It's a little sweet and a little smoky, and underlining the sip are spiced cinnamon notes and a touch of floral appeal. I had a lot to pay attention to here. I also thought it had a smoother finish that didn't linger quite as long as Maker's Mark did, but its spice still builds throughout the sip.
We're giving our rose to Four Roses
Color me surprised! Admittedly, I had a slight bias toward Maker's Mark going into this taste test (yes, the fact that it instantly reminded me of one of my favorite bourbon chocolates played no small role in that). At the end of the day, though, I couldn't help but give the crown — or, in this case, rose — to Four Roses.
Four Roses' complexity really worked in its favor here. It offered a layered sip, and I really enjoyed the floral notes present. If I were tasting the two of these to choose which represents the most classic bourbon, I'd probably have chosen Maker's Mark, and of course, the answer to which is better will vary from drinker to drinker. In my opinion, the interest and complexity of Four Roses made it a standout choice that's likely to be equally interesting as a solo sipper or as a cocktail ingredient.