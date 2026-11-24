Let's talk bourbon. When you start tasting more of the spirit — which, to be clear, is a type of whiskey always made in the U.S., with a mash bill of at least 51% corn, aged in new charred oak barrels, and following a few other stringent regulations — a few brand names will start popping up time and time again. Two of the biggest are Maker's Mark and Four Roses. Each retails for around the same price — typically in the low-mid $20 range for a 750 milliliter bottle. The obvious question becomes, which should you choose?

I'll get the necessary disclaimer out of the way first: Because everyone's palate is different, everyone's preferences differ, as well. In an effort to be as objective as possible, it's necessary that I acknowledge my own preferences when establishing my criteria for calling one bottle the "best." I do love bourbon, and I tend to taste a lot of it! I really haven't met a bourbon I didn't like, but I do gravitate towards sippers that are both smooth and complex. I want to feel like I need to take a few sips to get the full scope of what the bourbon offers, and I like when my opinion of it changes sip by sip. With this in mind, I embarked on a little taste-testing adventure of two incredibly popular (and very good!) bourbons — keep reading for my thoughts!