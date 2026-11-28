We Thought This Great Value Cake Mix Flavor Could Beat Chocolate, But It Ranked Dead Last
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Anyone who identifies as a foodie is familiar with this feeling. You find a dish that sounds perfect. The words on the menu (or the packet) seem like they were written specifically to grab your attention. This could happen in a restaurant, at the pub, or halfway down the supermarket aisle. Needless to say, you're extremely excited about that first bite. The flipside to this level of excitement is that if the experience is sub par, the levels of disappointment can be off the charts. This is exactly what happened when we recently ranked four Great Value cake mixes. And the culprit was the Spice Cake Mix.
When done right, spice cakes can be awesome, as they bring layers of depth and warmth that go beyond most plain vanilla and chocolate cakes. And while Great Value's offering checked all the right boxes in terms of flavor, with notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, and pepper, when it came to texture, everything fell apart.
"The runny batter produced a crumb so coarse that it looked more like a sponge than a baked treat. I could also feel that rough texture as I ate it, which was hard to get past, despite its flavor. With a reformulation, this could be a fantastic cake mix, but as it stands, it's my least-favorite," our expert wrote, putting it in fourth place. The Deluxe Moist Devil's Food Chocolate Cake Mix was hands-down the best, outshining not just the spice cake, but also the yellow and white cake mixes.
Cake mixes provide great value, but underwhelming overall
When it comes to this spice cake mix, Walmart's Great Value brand does the job it promises: A single 15-ounce box, which has 10 servings, costs just $2. It's quite popular too, with a 4.6-star rating across over 600 reviews on the Walmart website.
Several customers say they use the mix as a base for their own experiments. "Never been a fan of spice cake. But it is a main ingredient in a 'cheater' carrot cake recipe, which I am a fan of," one customer wrote. "[It] absolutely blew my mind! 100% works with a few changes and additions. Baked up beautifully, [the] taste was 100% spot on. [We] now have it at all times in my pantry." Having said that, there were a fair number of customers who agreed with our expert's view — that the texture of the cake was a bit too dry.
Now, a quick word about the winning cake mix. While the Deluxe Moist Devil's Food Chocolate Cake Mix was good enough to top the list of Great Value's offerings, when we ranked 13 boxed chocolate cake mixes from best to worst, it only finished in 10th spot. In fact, it suffered from a similar problem, according to our expert. "While this devil's food cake mix was indeed moist, it also was a little too crumbly for my liking," they wrote. The bottom line seems to be that while Walmart's Great Value does provide great value, the cake mixes seem to be a bit of a miss.