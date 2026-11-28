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Anyone who identifies as a foodie is familiar with this feeling. You find a dish that sounds perfect. The words on the menu (or the packet) seem like they were written specifically to grab your attention. This could happen in a restaurant, at the pub, or halfway down the supermarket aisle. Needless to say, you're extremely excited about that first bite. The flipside to this level of excitement is that if the experience is sub par, the levels of disappointment can be off the charts. This is exactly what happened when we recently ranked four Great Value cake mixes. And the culprit was the Spice Cake Mix.

When done right, spice cakes can be awesome, as they bring layers of depth and warmth that go beyond most plain vanilla and chocolate cakes. And while Great Value's offering checked all the right boxes in terms of flavor, with notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, and pepper, when it came to texture, everything fell apart.

"The runny batter produced a crumb so coarse that it looked more like a sponge than a baked treat. I could also feel that rough texture as I ate it, which was hard to get past, despite its flavor. With a reformulation, this could be a fantastic cake mix, but as it stands, it's my least-favorite," our expert wrote, putting it in fourth place. The Deluxe Moist Devil's Food Chocolate Cake Mix was hands-down the best, outshining not just the spice cake, but also the yellow and white cake mixes.