While several popular Jersey Mike sub orders might repeatedly call out your name, there are plenty of sandwiches that fall under the radar. One of many Jersey Mike's menu items that deserve more love is the Grilled Portabella Mushroom and Swiss Sub. Featuring slices of grilled portabella mushrooms, onions, melted Swiss, and green bell peppers, this was introduced as a vegetarian answer to cheesesteak sandwiches, and came in as our third favorite in a ranking of popular Jersey Mike's subs.

Unfortunately, the chain officially removed this sandwich (along with portabella mushrooms) from the menu altogether in 2025. The uproar caused by removing the sub and portabella shrooms inspired former and current employees and customers to recommend similar alternatives for mushroom lovers with a few secret ordering moves. While portabella mushrooms aren't available, diced mushrooms are still offered as a sub ingredient, and they'll make an adequate portabella swap.

So, to imitate this now-defunct favorite, you can order it in one of two ways. The first is to order #56, the Big Kahuna Cheese Steak — which ordinarily comes with peppers, mushrooms, onions, jalapeños, steak, and cheese — without the meat, but asking for extra mushrooms to make it more substantial. A second option is to order the #17 Famous Philly Cheesesteak, but ask for the meat to be replaced with mushrooms. This sandwich already comes with onion, red and green peppers, and white American cheese — so, to really emulate the Grilled Portabella Mushroom and Swiss Sub, you could ask to substitute the American for Swiss cheese and get only green bell peppers instead of the pepper mix.