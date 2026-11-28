Order This Underappreciated Jersey Mike's Secret Menu Item For A Refreshing Change Of Flavor
While several popular Jersey Mike sub orders might repeatedly call out your name, there are plenty of sandwiches that fall under the radar. One of many Jersey Mike's menu items that deserve more love is the Grilled Portabella Mushroom and Swiss Sub. Featuring slices of grilled portabella mushrooms, onions, melted Swiss, and green bell peppers, this was introduced as a vegetarian answer to cheesesteak sandwiches, and came in as our third favorite in a ranking of popular Jersey Mike's subs.
Unfortunately, the chain officially removed this sandwich (along with portabella mushrooms) from the menu altogether in 2025. The uproar caused by removing the sub and portabella shrooms inspired former and current employees and customers to recommend similar alternatives for mushroom lovers with a few secret ordering moves. While portabella mushrooms aren't available, diced mushrooms are still offered as a sub ingredient, and they'll make an adequate portabella swap.
So, to imitate this now-defunct favorite, you can order it in one of two ways. The first is to order #56, the Big Kahuna Cheese Steak — which ordinarily comes with peppers, mushrooms, onions, jalapeños, steak, and cheese — without the meat, but asking for extra mushrooms to make it more substantial. A second option is to order the #17 Famous Philly Cheesesteak, but ask for the meat to be replaced with mushrooms. This sandwich already comes with onion, red and green peppers, and white American cheese — so, to really emulate the Grilled Portabella Mushroom and Swiss Sub, you could ask to substitute the American for Swiss cheese and get only green bell peppers instead of the pepper mix.
There are several secret ordering hacks to get a Jersey Mike's Grilled Portabella Mushroom and Swiss Sub
Yet another way you can mimic the Portabella Mushroom and Swiss Sub is by ordering the #14 Veggie sandwich, another underappreciated option at Jersey Mike's. While the veggie sandwich usually comes with fresh vegetables but no mushrooms, it's fully customizable, so just ask your sandwich maker for the veggie sandwich with extra mushrooms to grill with onions and bell peppers. The veggie sandwich typically includes Swiss cheese, but you can ask for extra to melt on top of the pepper, onion, and mushroom mixture.
Whichever secret menu ordering route you take, there are other ways to upgrade the mushroom and Swiss sandwich even further. Jersey Mike's chipotle mayo is yet another underappreciated item that will upgrade just about any sandwich you order, and a mushroom and Swiss sandwich is no exception. It'll bring a kick of heat and creaminess to enhance the peppers and complement the umami richness of the mushrooms.
Hot chopped pepper relish and jalapeños are other spicy and tangy options to cut through the richness of a cheesy sandwich. Or for more peppery flavors without the heat, add sweet red peppers to the mix. An employee on Reddit recommended adding tomatoes to the grill along with the mushrooms, onions, and peppers for even more umami. If you can't get enough cheese, you can order the mushroom and Swiss on rosemary parmesan bread. However, do be warned that these modifications probably require in-store ordering, and could take time to specify — so remember that one of the unwritten rules to know before visiting Jersey Mike's is to avoid ordering anything complicated during peak hours.