Vanilla Milkshakes Are 5X Creamier When You Add A Half Cup Of This Childhood-Favorite Ingredient
Have you ever had a vanilla milkshake that felt too thin? Maybe it didn't have enough ice cream, or perhaps too much milk? If something about the texture just didn't offer the creaminess you were craving, we have a suggestion for you. The perfected milkshake often depends on getting the ratio of ingredients just right, but an easier way to ensure an extra creamy vanilla milkshake is to simply add marshmallow fluff.
When Tasting Table put together this list of 20 best ingredients to add to your milkshakes, our writer recommended ½ cup of marshmallow fluff for each 1 ½ cup of ice cream, along with cold heavy cream and vanilla extract. You can start with the old-fashioned vanilla milkshake recipe, mixing the fluff with the milk and ice cream either directly in the glass or with a blender for a smoother consistency. This addition makes the shake thicker, much creamier, and a bit more velvety overall. Flavor-wise, the marshmallow brings a sugary sweetness that results in a distinct candy-like taste.
If you don't have marshmallow fluff on hand but do have whole marshmallows, consider toasting them with a blowtorch or under the broiler. Once they're done, blend them together with the other milkshake ingredients. This little twist still yields a creamier vanilla milkshake, but it also creates a deeper, smokier flavor reminiscent of the classic campfire treat.
Marshmallow fluff pairs well with other vanilla milkshake mix-ins
The good news is that marshmallow fluff also leaves plenty of room for additional upgrades that pair really well in your vanilla milkshake. For example, adding a spoonful of peanut butter would give it a fluffernutter spin. Pistachio butter is another tasty option if you prefer less dominant nutty notes. For a more layered flavor profile, add some flaky salt or a drizzle of spicy honey. Of course, marshmallow fluff is not limited to vanilla milkshakes either, as Bobby Flay uses it to upgrade his chocolate milkshakes as well.
Since marshmallow fluff makes the milkshake notably sweeter, you may be concerned that the drink could turn out to be too sweet. To mitigate that, one compromise is to forgo the marshmallow fluff in the shake itself and instead use it in the whipped cream. Add ½ cup of marshmallow fluff to ½ cup of heavy whipping cream for a firmer whipped cream topping. This is also a great option if you're making whipped cream ahead of time, as it is stable enough to wait in the fridge for a few days.