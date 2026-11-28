Have you ever had a vanilla milkshake that felt too thin? Maybe it didn't have enough ice cream, or perhaps too much milk? If something about the texture just didn't offer the creaminess you were craving, we have a suggestion for you. The perfected milkshake often depends on getting the ratio of ingredients just right, but an easier way to ensure an extra creamy vanilla milkshake is to simply add marshmallow fluff.

When Tasting Table put together this list of 20 best ingredients to add to your milkshakes, our writer recommended ½ cup of marshmallow fluff for each 1 ½ cup of ice cream, along with cold heavy cream and vanilla extract. You can start with the old-fashioned vanilla milkshake recipe, mixing the fluff with the milk and ice cream either directly in the glass or with a blender for a smoother consistency. This addition makes the shake thicker, much creamier, and a bit more velvety overall. Flavor-wise, the marshmallow brings a sugary sweetness that results in a distinct candy-like taste.

If you don't have marshmallow fluff on hand but do have whole marshmallows, consider toasting them with a blowtorch or under the broiler. Once they're done, blend them together with the other milkshake ingredients. This little twist still yields a creamier vanilla milkshake, but it also creates a deeper, smokier flavor reminiscent of the classic campfire treat.