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For some, it's nostalgic. For others, it's novel. Either way, the New York City-style hot dog is a truly iconic handheld food. One truly authentic NYC hot dog topping that deserves more limelight, however, is the Sabrett brand-style onions. While Sabrett Onions in Sauce are available to purchase by the jar, it's fairly foolproof to make at home with onions, tomato paste, and other kitchen staples.

To start, thinly slice and sauté sweet onions in oil on medium-low heat. After a few minutes, they should be fragrant, translucent, and soft, at which point you can add your tomato paste along with salt, pepper, sugar, and a small splash of vinegar. Some use paprika or cayenne pepper for added flavor, and a pinch of cinnamon is a common addition to make it taste more authentic.

If the tomato paste or any other ingredients start to stick or get burnt, you can add small amounts of water as you go to keep it loose. Once aromatic, add enough water to let these components simmer together, and reduce this to a more saucy and less watery consistency. If you find you need help getting it nice and silky, a cornstarch slurry can help.