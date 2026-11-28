Onions And Tomato Paste Start An Iconic (And Easy) Hot Dog Topping Found Across New York
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For some, it's nostalgic. For others, it's novel. Either way, the New York City-style hot dog is a truly iconic handheld food. One truly authentic NYC hot dog topping that deserves more limelight, however, is the Sabrett brand-style onions. While Sabrett Onions in Sauce are available to purchase by the jar, it's fairly foolproof to make at home with onions, tomato paste, and other kitchen staples.
To start, thinly slice and sauté sweet onions in oil on medium-low heat. After a few minutes, they should be fragrant, translucent, and soft, at which point you can add your tomato paste along with salt, pepper, sugar, and a small splash of vinegar. Some use paprika or cayenne pepper for added flavor, and a pinch of cinnamon is a common addition to make it taste more authentic.
If the tomato paste or any other ingredients start to stick or get burnt, you can add small amounts of water as you go to keep it loose. Once aromatic, add enough water to let these components simmer together, and reduce this to a more saucy and less watery consistency. If you find you need help getting it nice and silky, a cornstarch slurry can help.
Hot dog plus bun is still no fun until the toppings are done
For a truly authentic New York City-style hot dog, serve with mustard and sauerkraut. However, there are many approaches to making the onions themselves, and people often have their own preferences for flavors and approaches. Some use ketchup to do the job of the tomato paste and vinegar, as it's already sweet, tangy, and tomato-based. White pepper instead of black pepper can also add a more distinctive, earthier flavor.
If you're a lover of spice, you can even drop that extra pinch of cayenne pepper into the mix. A few dashes of hot sauce are also popular for those wanting a touch more spice. Just be aware that vinegar based hot sauces like Frank's Red Hot might warrant a reduction in added vinegar to keep the flavor balanced. You've got three main flavor aspects with this sauce: sweet, savory, and acidity. Keeping these in balance and playing off each is key to a satisfying topping.
If your onions taste too acidic, add more sugar. If they're too sweet, add a drop or two of vinegar, tasting as you go. There are so many different hot dog toppings to choose from, but these onions are lifted straight off NYC streets. While it can be nice to experiment with hot dog flavors, sometimes it's just nice to enjoy it the authentic way.