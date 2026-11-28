Don't Boil Cranberries In Water: A Better Way To Cook Them For Thicker, Sweeter Results
Cranberry sauce is commonly made by boiling fresh or frozen cranberries in sugar water. But one simple swap can make your side even richer and more flavorful. For a cranberry sauce that will produce thicker and sweeter results, all you need to do is swap the water for molasses.
Molasses comes from sugarcane and sugar beets, and the deep, sweet syrup is an ideal counterbalance to sharp, tart cranberries. The thick texture adds substance to cranberry sauce as opposed to water, which can sometimes make cranberry sauce too runny. Cranberries already contain plenty of water, so swapping in molasses helps ensure you end up with a solid, robustly flavored sauce rather than an almost liquid cranberry goo.
For cranberry sauce, use unsulphured molasses over the sulphured kind, which offers a lovely, gentle flavor rather than, as some have reported, a chemical aftertaste. Avoid blackstrap molasses as well, as it will be much too bitter. For this cranberry sauce recipe, the best type to use is light molasses since it's slightly sweeter and brighter. By comparison, dark molasses boasts a heavier, more pronounced flavor that can drown out the cranberries.
How to make cranberry sauce with molasses
Making cranberry sauce with molasses is just as easy as making it with water. Simply pour the cranberries, molasses, and sugar into a pot, and cook over medium-hot heat, stirring frequently. Once it boils, reduce the heat and let it simmer until the sauce thickens and all (or almost all) the cranberries have burst open. If using frozen cranberries, be aware that your sauce may take longer to thicken, as they will release more water than their fresh counterparts.
Of course, there are other ways to enhance this molasses-made cranberry sauce. You can also try flavored molasses, such as pomegranate molasses, in your cranberry sauce. Pomegranate molasses, made from pomegranate syrup, adds both sweetness and acidity. This isn't far off from lemon juice or orange juice, as both are popular cranberry sauce add-ins. Store-bought works just fine or make your own at home by reducing pomegranate juice until it is thick and syrupy.
Adding fresh fruit like peeled and diced apples will also deepen the sweetness and texture of your sauce. Spices like cinnamon and allspice bring an earthy, grounding layer of flavor, and a tiny teaspoon of freshly grated ginger offers a nice zing. Citrus zest will add a whole new element to your cranberry sauce, as well, so consider a little lemon or orange. If you want a crunchy, salty topping, reach for slivered almonds or pecans to round out the dish.