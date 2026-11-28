Cranberry sauce is commonly made by boiling fresh or frozen cranberries in sugar water. But one simple swap can make your side even richer and more flavorful. For a cranberry sauce that will produce thicker and sweeter results, all you need to do is swap the water for molasses.

Molasses comes from sugarcane and sugar beets, and the deep, sweet syrup is an ideal counterbalance to sharp, tart cranberries. The thick texture adds substance to cranberry sauce as opposed to water, which can sometimes make cranberry sauce too runny. Cranberries already contain plenty of water, so swapping in molasses helps ensure you end up with a solid, robustly flavored sauce rather than an almost liquid cranberry goo.

For cranberry sauce, use unsulphured molasses over the sulphured kind, which offers a lovely, gentle flavor rather than, as some have reported, a chemical aftertaste. Avoid blackstrap molasses as well, as it will be much too bitter. For this cranberry sauce recipe, the best type to use is light molasses since it's slightly sweeter and brighter. By comparison, dark molasses boasts a heavier, more pronounced flavor that can drown out the cranberries.