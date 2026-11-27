Readers of a certain age may possess a unique fast food memory. There are a number of things about present-day Wendy's that we think could benefit from a return to its old practices. One feature from the 1980s and '90s stood out — the SuperBar. If Wendy's were to bring it back, its baked potatoes would become the ultimate side.

Like a typical fast food salad bar, with its unnervingly moist ham cubes and mountain of raw broccoli, the SuperBar offered plenty of possibilities for a Wendy's salad. As the name implies, though, there was so much more: Mexican- and Italian-inspired options that you could use to build an entree or load up your baked potato.

While the Italian section contained pasta, marinara, Alfredo, and pizza, the real potato possibilities opened up in the Mexican and garden salad sections. The former offered jalapeños, taco meat (the seasoned ground beef American fast food customers know well), and more. The garden section offered traditional salad bar fare, along with dressings that could make interesting additions to your potato.