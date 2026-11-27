If Wendy's Brought One Old-School Feature Back, Its Baked Potatoes Would Be Next-Level
Readers of a certain age may possess a unique fast food memory. There are a number of things about present-day Wendy's that we think could benefit from a return to its old practices. One feature from the 1980s and '90s stood out — the SuperBar. If Wendy's were to bring it back, its baked potatoes would become the ultimate side.
Like a typical fast food salad bar, with its unnervingly moist ham cubes and mountain of raw broccoli, the SuperBar offered plenty of possibilities for a Wendy's salad. As the name implies, though, there was so much more: Mexican- and Italian-inspired options that you could use to build an entree or load up your baked potato.
While the Italian section contained pasta, marinara, Alfredo, and pizza, the real potato possibilities opened up in the Mexican and garden salad sections. The former offered jalapeños, taco meat (the seasoned ground beef American fast food customers know well), and more. The garden section offered traditional salad bar fare, along with dressings that could make interesting additions to your potato.
The SuperBar would offer more baked potato possibilities
Along with its famous chili, the baked potato remains a unique and reliable side option at Wendy's. Today, diners can order one plain or choose from several popular baked potato topping options, including cheese, bacon, sour cream and chives, bacon and cheese, or chili and cheese. There are some tempting combinations there, but the ability to customize one's spud at the bar would take things a step further.
For one thing, while a baked potato can be satisfying and is a great source of vitamin C, potassium, and other nutrients, some consumers may hesitate to order such a carb-heavy entree. Topping it with refried beans, meat sauce, green peas, or other protein-rich options can go a long way toward creating a more balanced meal.
When the SuperBar debuted, an adult could get an all-you-can-eat dinner for just $3.59 (lunch went for $2.99, and kids could eat for $1.99). Nowadays, inflation means that a price like that probably would not be realistic. Plus, adding buffet equipment to Wendy's dining rooms would mean more equipment that could break down, food that could spoil, and potential waste. But if other restaurants can figure it out, maybe Wendy's can make potato dreams come true.