Trader Joe's is known for many things, from delicious frozen appetizers and entrees to snacks with wacky yet intriguing flavor combinations. With its low prices and ever-evolving selection of foods, people from all walks of life flock to the store, including dietitians and nutritionists. One strength and nutrition trainer heads to Trader Joe's when she needs to stock up on healthy protein staples: premium salmon burgers and turkey burgers.

In an Instagram video, Adrianne Bow shows her Trader Joe's cart full of various items she buys again and again, but the proteins she selects snagged our attention. An aerial view of her cart shows three frozen burger products, one of which — the mahi mahi burgers — was discontinued in 2026. Thankfully, her other go-to items — the Trader Joe's turkey burgers and premium salmon burgers — are still available.

Trader Joe's premium salmon burgers have 15 grams of protein per serving, which is one burger patty. One salmon burger also provides 100% of the daily value for vitamin D, along with other beneficial nutrients found in salmon, such as omega-3 fatty acids. Trader Joe's has also taken the work out of making and seasoning your own salmon burgers by combining Alaskan salmon with carrots, onions, celery, and sea salt, so they're pre-seasoned and ready to cook. The burgers can even be cooked straight from the freezer without thawing, which makes them a convenient source of protein.