Review: Cumulus' Cold Coffee Machine Makes A Lot Of Noise And Boring Coffee
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The Cumulus is a first-of-its-kind cold coffee machine designed for people (like me) who nearly exclusively drink cold coffee. That's right: I like my lattes iced, even while I'm cozy in front of the fire with a good book on a chilly day. When I first saw the Cumulus, my immediate thought was, "But is the coffee any good?"
At first glance, the Cumulus might seem like another pod-based coffee machine, and while it does use proprietary pods filled with coffee concentrate, the coffee comes out cold, not hot like other machines. The Cumulus can brew cold espresso, cold brew, or nitro cold brew, and each uses the same pod style. You may have noticed that it just landed in Target stores, and Cumulus kindly sent me a machine to try out, and I put it through its paces to see if it's worth adding to your own home coffee setup. I couldn't help wondering if the Cumulus would live up to my high (some might say persnickety) coffee expectations.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Methodology
Once the machine arrived, I set it up and tested the three settings: nitro cold brew, cold brew, and cold espresso. After tasting the coffee, I would assess whether it had a good flavor and mouthfeel. To be truly worth your time, I believe the machine needs to offer a brewing experience you'll look forward to using.
My normal morning coffee contains thick, homemade caramel and mocha sauces. However, such ingredients would be nearly impossible to include with a machine like the Cumulus since the espresso comes out cold. I would never be able to melt or mingle with thick sauces without mixing for days. So, when sampling this machine, I used a homemade vanilla syrup to prepare my drinks.
So, I wanted coffee that tastes great with a nice balance, and a machine with a user experience that feels seamless and generally enjoyable. These factors would determine whether Cumulus produced a quality coffee and whether the brewing process is preferable or at least competitive with my current brewing method.
Taste test: Cold espresso
Traditional espresso machines brew hot coffee that only becomes cold when poured over ice and perhaps a metal spoon, to avoid getting watered down. Although the 2-ounce Cumulus espresso shot certainly looked the part, complete with a reasonable amount of crema, the brewing process was loud and annoying, and the coffee still didn't taste great.
I chose the Ritual medium roast pod that used Arabica beans to get that middle-of-the-road taste of strength. According to Cumulus, this brew should be good for drinking on the daily, but rather than smooth and easy to drink, the espresso had a sour taste, which may be from under-extracted coffee brewed at too low a temperature. The flavor wasn't super fresh either, which never helps the flavor of coffee. Cumulus might ensure that its beans are cold brewed, but there's no indication of when that brewing process happened and how long it's been capped before you put it in your machine.
I should also note that my problems with the Cumulus machine began almost immediately, even before I had a chance to press the button. After going through the initial steps of preparing the filter, I needed to put water in the machine and give it time to cool. This took 15 minutes. Unfortunately, at the end of those 15 minutes, I got a red light of death. Obviously, this is never a good sign, and the troubleshooting instructions (un)helpfully recommended that I contact Cumulus. Before doing so, I gave it a night, unplugged the machine, and then tried it again in the morning. Thankfully, this time, it worked.
Taste test: Cold brew
For my cold brew taste test, I went with the light medium roast, adding vanilla syrup, ice, and milk to the 10-ounce brew. I must say this flavor experience was much better. The cold brew seemed like the type of drinking experience this coffee machine was intended for. The brewing process, however, was not better. It only takes a few seconds to brew the coffee, but leading up to the coffee actually coming out of the machine, the Cumulus continued to be far too loud.
Even with all that racket, my cold brew was still only just okay. It reminded me of the kind of cold brew you can pick up from McDonald's, or the type you'd pour out of a bottle, but it didn't come close to the quality you get from making cold brew at home, slowly over many hours, or even the cold brew Starbucks baristas steep for 20 hours. It lacked richness and continued to be sour and even syrupy in taste. The true magic of cold brew is the long steeping of the coffee grounds before straining and mixing with water. For such an impressive-looking machine, I expected Cumulus' cold brew to taste better than the bottled stuff. Unfortunately, it was underwhelming.
Taste test: Nitro cold brew
The nitro option definitely produced a lovely-looking glass of cold coffee with all of that cascading beauty you want to see in this type of drink. Texture-wise, it had a smoother feel than typical cold brew, but only for a moment or two on the tongue before dissipating quickly. Like the other coffee setting, it used the same concentrate, so the flavor was similar in quality to the other varieties I have tried. Of the three, this one was definitely the prettiest-looking coffee in my glass, but no more impressive in the taste department.
Still, if you love the look of nitro, can find a flavor you like, and can get past the sound, nitro lovers might just be sold. The difference between nitro cold brew and regular cold brew has everything to do with nitrogen and the way it changes the feel of the coffee. Cumulus uses something it calls "Cold Cloud technology," which allows the machine to use nitrogen from the air instead of cartridges.
Notably, this nitro setting didn't work right away, and I had to reach out to Cumulus to see if I could get the nitro setting working. After sending a video showing the machine attempting to run the nitro brew only to shut off completely, Cumulus recommended I try a different pod, as it seemed this one was defective. I was admittedly skeptical, but upon choosing a different option, it worked as expected. Before brewing, I noticed no defects in the pod, so I remain unsure how to tell defective pods from fully functioning ones.
Final thoughts
My thoughts on the Cumulus machine were initially very mixed. The packaging it shipped in was impressively hefty, but the machine itself felt very plasticky. I was expecting there to be more metal features, but the plastic just gave it kind of a cheap feel. I had substantial issues during setup and brewing that definitely made the experience more frustrating than enjoyable.
Preparation time was also a major disappointment. While 15 minutes to cool water was excessive, the water container only held enough for roughly three servings or so. So, after you make those three drinks, you're going to need to refill that water and wait another 15 minutes for it to cool down before brewing anything else. This definitely isn't the kind of coffee machine you buy for multiple cold coffee drinkers living in the same house.
The worst offense, though, was probably the sound. With all three methods of brewing, there was a horrible grinding sound that the machine made. This would be understandable if the machine were actually grinding beans, but it uses concentrate, so the grinding felt wholly unnecessary and definitely uncomfortable. Between the sounds, the flavor of the actual coffee, and the issues I encountered, I really don't think this machine is worth your time. Even as a cold coffee drinker, I very much prefer my hot espresso poured over ice to any of the drinks this machine made.
Price and availability
You can find the Cumulus on Target's website for $695.99 and on the Cumulus site for $695. Your initial purchase comes with a collection of 12 coffees to sample, but you'll likely run out of this quickly. Cumulus requires that you use the pods it offers, so your choice of flavors may be limited. At the time of writing, there were several bundles available online, each for $79 for 30 capsules. If you don't have a calculator handy, that's $2.63 per capsule. You also have the option to purchase individual flavors, and those prices generally range from $25 to 29, though flavors such as Gilded 004: Kenya Kii PB sell for a stunning $62 for 10 capsules.
So unless you're going full gilded, getting your cold brew this way is less expensive, but the quality still isn't there. For me, the quality of the coffee, coupled with the sound the machine makes, would lead me to use it less. Thus, it wouldn't ultimately save me money since I would no doubt go back to buying coffee from chains. If you simply must have cold brew at home, I recommend one of the bottled cold brew coffee brands in grocery stores. Stok makes some solid options, and the 48 oz (four 12-ounce servings) bottle from Target is $6.49, and you don't even need a special machine. And if you want the nitro experience, you can also try making nitro cold brew with a whipped cream dispenser.