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The Cumulus is a first-of-its-kind cold coffee machine designed for people (like me) who nearly exclusively drink cold coffee. That's right: I like my lattes iced, even while I'm cozy in front of the fire with a good book on a chilly day. When I first saw the Cumulus, my immediate thought was, "But is the coffee any good?"

At first glance, the Cumulus might seem like another pod-based coffee machine, and while it does use proprietary pods filled with coffee concentrate, the coffee comes out cold, not hot like other machines. The Cumulus can brew cold espresso, cold brew, or nitro cold brew, and each uses the same pod style. You may have noticed that it just landed in Target stores, and Cumulus kindly sent me a machine to try out, and I put it through its paces to see if it's worth adding to your own home coffee setup. I couldn't help wondering if the Cumulus would live up to my high (some might say persnickety) coffee expectations.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.