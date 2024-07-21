The Metal Spoon Trick That Ensures Your Iced Espresso Isn't Watered Down

There are many great things in life, but watery iced espresso is not one of them. Luckily, this is an avertable barista disaster — all you need is a metal spoon. Intercepting the coffee stream with a cold spoon allows the utensil to absorb some of its heat. With this easy trick, instead of falling immediately over the ice, it delays the contact.

Metal is a great heat conductor, knocking a few degrees off drink temperature as a stirring tool alone. Since dilution from melted ice is one of the primary reasons behind watered-down espressos, this lengthens the window to enjoy the beverage at its optimal strength. Simple, yet effective. But whether or not you should "shock" your espresso with immediate ice contact or not is a point of controversy.

Caffeine aficionados go head-to-head over the practice, with some saying it heightens acidity and damages the flavor. Others refer to the process as an optimal method of fast chilling. It's a personal decision, but brewing straight into ice is often seen as one of the leading mistakes you need to avoid when making espressos at home. Play it safe, pour coffee into cold water or milk first, and add your cubes afterward. You can still use the spoon to break the stream and lower the liquid's temperature.