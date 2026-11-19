For Gravy With Triple The Flavor And A Fraction Of The Effort, Use One Creamy Canned Staple
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Though a basic gravy is pretty simple to make from scratch, sometimes you need to save every bit of time and effort you can, whether you're cooking a huge holiday meal or just trying to throw dinner together on a weeknight. In these cases, condensed cream of chicken soup can come to the rescue. All you need is one can of soup, water, and optional seasonings to whip up a quick and easy gravy.
This genius way to use canned cream of chicken soup creates a rich, creamy, savory gravy that's ready to pour over meat, potatoes, biscuits, and any other dishes you can think of. The soup should already contain ingredients that go into a simple homemade chicken gravy, such as chicken stock or drippings, veggies like celery and onion, thickeners like cornstarch or flour, and seasonings. That said, it's a bit too thick and salty to use on its own. To make it more gravy-like, just dump it into a pan, add some water, and mix well, then simmer it until hot.
If the gravy seems too thick, add more water a little at a time until it reaches your desired consistency. Taste the sauce and season with salt, pepper, and chicken bouillon powder if needed. That's it — your gravy is now ready to use. While it will be plenty tasty as-is, thanks to the powerful savory flavor of the soup, it's so easy to customize this gravy and make it taste a bit more homemade.
Gravy made with canned condensed soup is endlessly customizable
A few ingredient swaps and additions can make cream of chicken gravy twice as delicious. First off, thin out the soup with chicken stock instead of water to add more body and meaty flavor. A lower-sodium or unsalted stock is best, since the soup is salty already. In addition to water or stock, you could also use some cream to thin out the soup, which would make it reminiscent of creamy country gravy.
Simmering fresh or dried herbs in the gravy also adds instant depth of flavor. Classic choices include rosemary, parsley, thyme, oregano, and sage. Alternatively, use a soup that already contains herbs, such as Campbell's Condensed Cream of Chicken with Herbs Soup. To really boost this simple recipe, sautee some garlic, onions, and shallots in the pan before adding the soup and liquid. This step doesn't add too much time and majorly boosts the savory flavor and aroma.
Other ways to make store-bought gravy taste homemade include adding lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, and even alcohol like wine or cognac. To shake up the formula, you can even try using other creamy canned soups as the base of the gravy. Cream of mushroom or cream of onion will work especially well.