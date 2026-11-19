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Though a basic gravy is pretty simple to make from scratch, sometimes you need to save every bit of time and effort you can, whether you're cooking a huge holiday meal or just trying to throw dinner together on a weeknight. In these cases, condensed cream of chicken soup can come to the rescue. All you need is one can of soup, water, and optional seasonings to whip up a quick and easy gravy.

This genius way to use canned cream of chicken soup creates a rich, creamy, savory gravy that's ready to pour over meat, potatoes, biscuits, and any other dishes you can think of. The soup should already contain ingredients that go into a simple homemade chicken gravy, such as chicken stock or drippings, veggies like celery and onion, thickeners like cornstarch or flour, and seasonings. That said, it's a bit too thick and salty to use on its own. To make it more gravy-like, just dump it into a pan, add some water, and mix well, then simmer it until hot.

If the gravy seems too thick, add more water a little at a time until it reaches your desired consistency. Taste the sauce and season with salt, pepper, and chicken bouillon powder if needed. That's it — your gravy is now ready to use. While it will be plenty tasty as-is, thanks to the powerful savory flavor of the soup, it's so easy to customize this gravy and make it taste a bit more homemade.