One Of 2026's Best New Pinot Noir Wines Is An Intense, Captivating Pick From A 'Cult' California Producer
Pinot noir has a reputation for being a high-maintenance grape, as it's thin-skinned and can be temperamental to cultivate. Because it's more difficult to grow, pinot noir is often more expensive compared to other wines. But with that princess attitude comes an elegance and showcase of terroir that no other varietal can really capture. In our recent roundup of the best new pinot noirs of 2026, we highlighted several producers that released exceptional vintages this year, and one in particular stands out for its cultish reputation: the 2024 Sea Smoke Ten Pinot Noir.
The wine comes from California's Sta. Rita Hills, a growing region in Santa Barbara County known for its cooler climate and distinctive pinot noirs. Sea Smoke, named for the moody fog that rolls in from the Pacific Ocean a few miles away, has a devoted fan group that loves their estate-grown wine. What makes the winery veer into cult territory is its limited allocation to members who get first access to certain bottles. There's nothing oenophiles love more than precious bottles that are rare and limited in number. The Ten bottling is one of its flagship wines, which the winemakers believe to be their best and most powerful expression of the estate's pinot noir.
The name "Ten" refers to the vineyard's 10 different pinot noir clones that are all blended into this particular wine. Each clone has its own personality to contribute, which creates a more layered, beguiling bottle. The winery describes it as its most intense pinot noir, compared to its other pinot offerings.
Sea Smoke Ten Pinot Noir benefits from a few years of cellaring
Tasting Table's review emphasized the wine's concentrated black-fruit character, along with its notes of licorice, truffle, and forest floor. Those earthy, savory flavors make it much more unique than other traditional pinot noir wines, which are often lighter-bodied with minimal tannins. The winery's own tasting notes describe aromas of blueberry and cassis, followed by lavender, hazelnut, and thyme. The 2024 vintage is 14.6% alcohol, which is a bit heavier than French pinot noirs, and that's likely because of California's sunnier climate. Sea Smoke's organically and biodynamically farmed vineyards show their commitment to a more natural wine, along with their practice of bottling Ten without any fining or filtration.
Because it's a more concentrated wine, Tasting Table recommends cellaring it for a couple of years, or decanting the wine for an hour before drinking. This lets the wine breathe and open up its more intense structure. Beyond professional wine critics, Sea Smoke also has an enthusiastic online following, with retailers and fans rating it highly, though some balk at the price.
Sea Smoke Ten isn't the best pinot noir for beginners, who are likely looking for an inexpensive, and lighter, weeknight dinner drink pairing. It's a substantial, intense expression of the grape, and its limited allocation and $120+ price tag make it a purchase for an extra-special occasion. But if you appreciate a powerful California pinot noir with a big personality, the 2024 Ten is a standout for those looking to explore pinot noir's many moods.