Pinot noir has a reputation for being a high-maintenance grape, as it's thin-skinned and can be temperamental to cultivate. Because it's more difficult to grow, pinot noir is often more expensive compared to other wines. But with that princess attitude comes an elegance and showcase of terroir that no other varietal can really capture. In our recent roundup of the best new pinot noirs of 2026, we highlighted several producers that released exceptional vintages this year, and one in particular stands out for its cultish reputation: the 2024 Sea Smoke Ten Pinot Noir.

The wine comes from California's Sta. Rita Hills, a growing region in Santa Barbara County known for its cooler climate and distinctive pinot noirs. Sea Smoke, named for the moody fog that rolls in from the Pacific Ocean a few miles away, has a devoted fan group that loves their estate-grown wine. What makes the winery veer into cult territory is its limited allocation to members who get first access to certain bottles. There's nothing oenophiles love more than precious bottles that are rare and limited in number. The Ten bottling is one of its flagship wines, which the winemakers believe to be their best and most powerful expression of the estate's pinot noir.

The name "Ten" refers to the vineyard's 10 different pinot noir clones that are all blended into this particular wine. Each clone has its own personality to contribute, which creates a more layered, beguiling bottle. The winery describes it as its most intense pinot noir, compared to its other pinot offerings.