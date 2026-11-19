I was able to watch my Teriyaki Chicken Rangoon Nachos being assembled. The process was rather straightforward: Six Cream Cheese Rangoons were plucked out of their warming bowl and placed in a cardboard tray. Then the server took several slabs of the grilled teriyaki chicken, sliced them up into healthy-looking chunks, and literally just dumped them on top of the rangoons. The server closed the lid, and it was handed over to me to figure out the rest.

I popped the lid open and was impressed with the sheer amount of meat placed on top of the rangoons. I was already familiar with the grilled teriyaki chicken; it's super juicy, succulent, and all around tasty to munch on. To keep with the spirit of the nachos and follow the trend, I poured all three sauce packets — Mandarin Teriyaki Sauce, Chili Sauce, and Sweet & Sour Sauce — on top. While the fried dough could pass for crisped up tortilla chips, the slabs of chicken and darkened sauces made for quite the visual departure from standard nachos.

Without the exterior glue of melted cheese to help, the chicken didn't exactly stay in place. Yet the mouths of the rangoons, which sort of look like the Demogorgon, tried their best to work as odd serving dishes. A fork seemed like it would be of no use, and so I just used my hand to deliver the Rangoon Nachos to my mouth. One big bite in, and I was already down for the many more to come. The chicken is lightly seasoned to begin with, and its taste did get a little lost among the rangoons and sauces, but it still added up to one delicious bite after the other.