Review: Panda Express Made A Viral Menu Hack Official, And You Need To Try It Before It's Gone
Panda Express has been serving rangoons since the 2000s, but in 2026, the chain has been taking this dependable side on some flavorful new rides. Some markets are currently being treated to the chain's first ever dessert Rangoons, made with Ghirardelli chocolate, and next up for everyone with access to a digital menu: Rangoon Nachos.
Nachos by Panda Express? Is this an express lane the chain should stay out of? Well, fans have already been dumping proteins onto these fried fellers and dressing them up with existing sauces from the chain's arsenal. Panda Express is taking the viral hack public with two options for a limited run — Teriyaki Chicken Rangoon Nachos and BBQ Brisket Rangoon Nachos. The idea sounds so simple, but how does it taste? On behalf of Tasting Table, I put an order of each on my own table to see if these nachos are nach-woah, or a nach-no-no. Now, the truth can be revealed in this crunchy chew and review.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Methodology
On the day of the new sides' release, the fine folks at Panda Express treated me to one order of both the Teriyaki Chicken Rangoon Nachos and the BBQ Brisket Rangoon Nachos, as well as a big box of my favorite side dish — Super Greens. I picked up the order at the store and brought the items home for taste test. I used all three supplied sauce packets on both orders — Mandarin Teriyaki Sauce, Chili Sauce, and Sweet & Sour Sauce. The Rangoon Nachos were sampled by myself and a second person, with their sharp opinions duly noted.
Ultimately, the final conclusions were drawn from my own tastes and opinions. I drew upon my past experiences with Panda Express, its Cream Cheese Rangoons, other rangoon dishes and nachos in general, and my present experience with these new menu items. The criteria considered for final judgement included taste, appearance, temperature, structure, aroma, familiarity, uniqueness, and ultimately whether this is something with your time and dime.
Taste test: Teriyaki Chicken Rangoon Nachos
I was able to watch my Teriyaki Chicken Rangoon Nachos being assembled. The process was rather straightforward: Six Cream Cheese Rangoons were plucked out of their warming bowl and placed in a cardboard tray. Then the server took several slabs of the grilled teriyaki chicken, sliced them up into healthy-looking chunks, and literally just dumped them on top of the rangoons. The server closed the lid, and it was handed over to me to figure out the rest.
I popped the lid open and was impressed with the sheer amount of meat placed on top of the rangoons. I was already familiar with the grilled teriyaki chicken; it's super juicy, succulent, and all around tasty to munch on. To keep with the spirit of the nachos and follow the trend, I poured all three sauce packets — Mandarin Teriyaki Sauce, Chili Sauce, and Sweet & Sour Sauce — on top. While the fried dough could pass for crisped up tortilla chips, the slabs of chicken and darkened sauces made for quite the visual departure from standard nachos.
Without the exterior glue of melted cheese to help, the chicken didn't exactly stay in place. Yet the mouths of the rangoons, which sort of look like the Demogorgon, tried their best to work as odd serving dishes. A fork seemed like it would be of no use, and so I just used my hand to deliver the Rangoon Nachos to my mouth. One big bite in, and I was already down for the many more to come. The chicken is lightly seasoned to begin with, and its taste did get a little lost among the rangoons and sauces, but it still added up to one delicious bite after the other.
Taste test: BBQ Brisket Rangoon Nachos
I was also treated to the sight of how my order of BBQ Brisket Rangoon Nachos was put together. This one required even less work, as the meat was already pre-sliced, and what looked like a giant fistful of it was dropped onto its own set of six Cream Cheese Rangoons. For a side-by-side comparison, I dressed these nachos exactly the same way I did the Teriyaki Chicken Nachos.
I am less well versed on Panda Express' BBQ Brisket as my colleagues are, but each piece dripped with juice, was totally tender, and was rich with flavor. The brisket was able to retain its flavor with each bite, even with all the extra sauces in tow, proving it to be a robust protein up to the nacho challenge. It also tasted really great in combination with the cream cheese hanging out in the rangoon's belly. Like the other nachos, the rangoon shell did its best to try and keep the meat in place, even if these slabs of beef were a larger task to tackle. That was literally the only issue standing in the way of taking these creatures from the plate to happily shoving them in my mouth. Some things are just worth the trouble.
Final thoughts
When I first heard of this concept, I had visions of drippy nacho cheese covering Panda Express' Cream Cheese Rangoons, with perhaps a few slices of jalapeño tossed in for good measure. However, when I realized what these nachos actually entailed, I didn't understand why one would bother. The idea didn't seem like anything special, just something conjured up by someone wanting to save space on their plate by mishmashing all the stuff together. Personally, I usually like to keep my dishes separate, so this is not something I would gravitate toward doing.
Well, I'm glad I was pushed into it by Panda Express, because this simple idea was simply delicious. The two proteins were quality choices, adding a bit of juice to each bite while letting the cream cheese have its own say, and allowing the crunchy skin to do its usual awesome business. I love nachos but don't often order them because sometimes the weight of the toppings turns the chips into a soggy mess. These rangoons were apparently born for this moment, as their thick, crisp shells held firm from the second they were made to the very last bite I took.
I'm here to gladly tell you that the Rangoon Nachos work, and they work quite well. Now I'm ready to take the idea to the next level with a hack to the future! I'm thinking rangoons topped with Honey Sesame Chicken or Honey Walnut Shrimp, or better yet, why not both?
Price, availability, and nutrition
The two versions of Rangoon Nachos are available to order from participating nationwide Panda Express locations starting November 18. They will remain on the menu for a limited time only. However, once they leave, all the elements to create them will still be available to order à la carte at any Panda Express. The one caveat with the Rangoon Nachos is that they cannot directly be ordered at the counter or drive-thru, and are only available through Panda Express' digital platform. The digital menu can be found on the chain's website and its mobile app under the "Trending" submenu, for dine-in, takeaway, or delivery where available. The Rangoon Nachos will also be available to order online through third parties like DoorDash or Uber Eats. While not explicitly noted by the chain, I did notice at the Manhattan location I visited that the two sets of Rangoon Nachos could be ordered through its in-store kiosk.
Price may vary by location, but at the Manhattan store where I picked up my nachos, the Teriyaki Chicken Rangoon Nachos sold for $11.10, and the BBQ Brisket ones for $13.60. In comparison, two 3-piece orders of regular Cream Cheese Rangoons cost $5 total (which constitutes a steal of a deal by 2026 standards), and a small order of the two proteins are $5.80 and $8.30 each. I'm not sure if the portions are exactly the same, but the pricing seems to roughly align if you were to DIY this yourself.
The Teriyaki Chicken Rangoon Nachos contain 670 calories and 48 grams of protein, while the BBQ Brisket Rangoon Nachos pitch in 790 calories and 54 grams of protein. They contain the common food allergens eggs, milk, sesame, soy, and wheat.