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Tired of the same run-of-the-mill burgers? A phenomenal burger begins with the meat and seasonings you select. While there are various tried-and-true burger recipes you'll be drooling over, we recommend thinking outside the box and substituting salt and pepper with instant ramen packet seasoning for a burger unlike any other. Ramen seasoning packets will admittedly dominate the flavor profile of your burger, whereas salt and pepper merely accentuate the meat. But by mixing them into your patty meat, you'll have all the seasoning you need. Because many standard instant ramen seasoning packets already include MSG, salt, and spices like garlic powder, you may risk overseasoning the meat by reaching for a pinch of salt and pepper afterward.

You could use any brand or ramen seasoning flavors per your preferences, such as Indomie Mi Goreng or Sapporo Ichiban. Your burger might be intensely garlicky or hot, for example, and the umami flavor should be striking. Using a beef-flavored instant ramen could amplify the meat's beefy taste, but others may create a balanced contrast of flavor. Indeed, there are numerous seasonings that will give ramen a flavor boost. Some instant ramen packages contain a handful of seasoning packets, giving you much greater flavor density and diversity. Thus, having a ramen-flavored burger blend will ultimately transform your burger in a way that salt and pepper never could.