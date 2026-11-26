Take Burger Inspiration From A Classic Comfort Food, And Ditch Salt And Pepper For This Seasoning
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Tired of the same run-of-the-mill burgers? A phenomenal burger begins with the meat and seasonings you select. While there are various tried-and-true burger recipes you'll be drooling over, we recommend thinking outside the box and substituting salt and pepper with instant ramen packet seasoning for a burger unlike any other. Ramen seasoning packets will admittedly dominate the flavor profile of your burger, whereas salt and pepper merely accentuate the meat. But by mixing them into your patty meat, you'll have all the seasoning you need. Because many standard instant ramen seasoning packets already include MSG, salt, and spices like garlic powder, you may risk overseasoning the meat by reaching for a pinch of salt and pepper afterward.
You could use any brand or ramen seasoning flavors per your preferences, such as Indomie Mi Goreng or Sapporo Ichiban. Your burger might be intensely garlicky or hot, for example, and the umami flavor should be striking. Using a beef-flavored instant ramen could amplify the meat's beefy taste, but others may create a balanced contrast of flavor. Indeed, there are numerous seasonings that will give ramen a flavor boost. Some instant ramen packages contain a handful of seasoning packets, giving you much greater flavor density and diversity. Thus, having a ramen-flavored burger blend will ultimately transform your burger in a way that salt and pepper never could.
How to spice up your ramen burger
Burgers are wildly customizable. To accentuate your ramen burger further, you could complement your mix-and-matched flavor packet seasonings with a meat blend of your choice, such as beef and mushroom for a juicier patty. Likewise, you can crush the packaging's instant ramen noodles and add them to the burger meat for a different texture. For extra umami, add a splash of soy sauce. With sesame seeds in many ramen bowls, you could complete your burger with sesame seed buns, let alone add them to the burger itself. If you have the time to take on an additional cooking project, the instant noodles can be cooked, molded into a disc shape, and then fried to create a bun.
As for what toppings you put on your burger, you could stick with popular ramen favorites like green onions, a marinated, soft-boiled egg, and nori. Otherwise, you might revert to the burger's Americana vibe and add iceberg lettuce, melted cheese, and onion rings. Similarly, you can flip the anatomy of the dish to create burger ramen by essentially deconstructing the burger. This would ensure that the ramen-seasoned meat is the star.