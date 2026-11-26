In the world of fried doughs and fair food, churros can't be topped. They're easier to eat with one hand than a plate of fried dough, they've got more texture than a donut, and they flaunt elegant simplicity that leaves fried Twinkies and Oreos in the dust. Plus, if you're confident enough to deep-fry at home, churros are surprisingly simple to make with a handful of pantry staples.

Many churros are made using a type of choux pastry. After boiling water, salt, butter, sugar, and vanilla extract, the heat is lowered and flour is stirred in to form a thick paste. Once the paste has cooled a bit, you stir in an egg to loosen and give structure to the dough. Forming churros from here is a lot easier than it sounds. By piping the dough onto pieces of parchment paper instead of directly into the hot oil, you can avoid splatters and also better control the shape and size of your churros. When you're ready to cook, slip the churro — parchment paper and all! — into a Dutch oven of hot oil, then cook until golden brown.