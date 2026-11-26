If You Have An Egg, Flour, And Oil, You Have The Start Of Churros For Dessert In Just 20 Minutes
In the world of fried doughs and fair food, churros can't be topped. They're easier to eat with one hand than a plate of fried dough, they've got more texture than a donut, and they flaunt elegant simplicity that leaves fried Twinkies and Oreos in the dust. Plus, if you're confident enough to deep-fry at home, churros are surprisingly simple to make with a handful of pantry staples.
Many churros are made using a type of choux pastry. After boiling water, salt, butter, sugar, and vanilla extract, the heat is lowered and flour is stirred in to form a thick paste. Once the paste has cooled a bit, you stir in an egg to loosen and give structure to the dough. Forming churros from here is a lot easier than it sounds. By piping the dough onto pieces of parchment paper instead of directly into the hot oil, you can avoid splatters and also better control the shape and size of your churros. When you're ready to cook, slip the churro — parchment paper and all! — into a Dutch oven of hot oil, then cook until golden brown.
Best ways to serve churros
Once you've fried your churros, immediately sprinkle the hot and crispy pastries with sugar (or cinnamon sugar if you're feeling fancy) so it sticks to the crust. Enjoy as-is, or consider your sauce and topping choices. It's hard to argue with a classic: crispy, cinnamon-dusted churros dunked in rich chocolate. Hot chocolate in Spain is prepared thick and custardy as the perfect dip for churros, not as a drink. You can also dip churros into a gooey bowl of dulce de leche or caramel sauce. If you're eating churros at breakfast time, like they do in Spain, swap the cocoa for a warm mug of café con leche for a cozy start to your day.
Carnival vendors and Costco's food court will both tell you to dunk your churros in soft serve ice cream, and they're not wrong. Costco's caramel churro sundae pairs your choice of ice cream with caramel sauce and crunchy, cinnamon-coated churro pieces for an indulgent post-shopping snack. You can recreate this at home by piping and frying smaller churro pieces, coating them in cinnamon sugar, and sprinkling the pieces over a bowl of vanilla ice cream.