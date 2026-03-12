Costco's Food Court Brings Back Churros — But Not In The Way Shoppers Want

If you love Costco and you love churros, your trips to the big box warehouse have likely been tinged with the sense that something was missing since the removal of the uber-popular food court snack back in 2024. The store replaced the churro with Costco's double chocolate chunk food court cookie, which came with a higher price of $2.49 compared to the churro's $1.50. It's been a long two years without the Costco churro, and fans have made their grief known. Now it seems that Costco was listening, and it's responding by bringing back the beloved churro in 2026... sort of.

In a post on Instagram, @costcohotfinds shared a video of Costco's new Churro Caramel Sundae. "It's topped with salted caramel and little churro bites, and you can get it with vanilla, chocolate, or swirl ice cream," they said as they showed off the dessert. Based on the more than 500 responses to the post at the time of writing, opinions of the new sundae are mixed at best. It seems that for some, there is no replacement for the tried-and-true Costco churro from the days of yore. You might still be better off making your own simple churros recipe at home.