Some of the coziest dishes taste more complicated than they actually are. If you're wanting to surprise the brunch table or treat breakfast eaters, butter swim biscuits, also known as butter dip biscuits, are the easy answer. Flour, baking powder, salt, sugar, and chocolate chips are mixed with buttermilk to create a sticky dough. One of the defining characteristics of these biscuits is that they are baked in melted butter instead of being rolled and cut. The dough is added to the pan with the melted butter, making cleanup easy. The baked biscuits come out soft and gooey and will turn any meal into a special occasion; the sweet variation on a classic favorite is sure to delight.

This kind of dough calls for several teaspoons of baking powder to help the biscuits rise and develop their tempting, airy, and fluffy texture. Buttermilk is key as well. If you don't have buttermilk stocked, make buttermilk yourself so that these biscuits rise to the occasion and deliver on taste. While semi-sweet chocolate chips can keep the biscuits balanced in flavor, you can also use other add-ins for sweeter batches. Chop up a chocolate bar, use white or milk chocolate chips, or opt for chocolate chunks for more bite.