Flour, Buttermilk, And Chocolate Chips Start A Warm And Cozy Delight, Perfect As Breakfast Or Dessert
Some of the coziest dishes taste more complicated than they actually are. If you're wanting to surprise the brunch table or treat breakfast eaters, butter swim biscuits, also known as butter dip biscuits, are the easy answer. Flour, baking powder, salt, sugar, and chocolate chips are mixed with buttermilk to create a sticky dough. One of the defining characteristics of these biscuits is that they are baked in melted butter instead of being rolled and cut. The dough is added to the pan with the melted butter, making cleanup easy. The baked biscuits come out soft and gooey and will turn any meal into a special occasion; the sweet variation on a classic favorite is sure to delight.
This kind of dough calls for several teaspoons of baking powder to help the biscuits rise and develop their tempting, airy, and fluffy texture. Buttermilk is key as well. If you don't have buttermilk stocked, make buttermilk yourself so that these biscuits rise to the occasion and deliver on taste. While semi-sweet chocolate chips can keep the biscuits balanced in flavor, you can also use other add-ins for sweeter batches. Chop up a chocolate bar, use white or milk chocolate chips, or opt for chocolate chunks for more bite.
Perfecting biscuits at home
You can enhance this recipe with other ingredients of your choosing. Dried fruits like cherries, cranberries, apricots, raisins, and pineapple cubes can bring different flavors to the biscuits. You can also add your favorite chopped nuts and toasted coconut flakes to the recipe. For a decadent and sweet alternative, use peanut butter chips or butterscotch chips. Combine different baking chips for the ultimate treat, and add almond or vanilla extract for added dimension of flavor. You should use unsalted butter for this recipe (as well as baking in general) for better control over your biscuits' flavor. If you use salted butter, you may need to dial back the amount of salt you add to the dough.
If you want a more tender edge, tent the dish with aluminum foil as it bakes. A toothpick inserted into the center of the dish should be clean when they're done baking. If you want to glaze the biscuits, allow the biscuits to cool first. Serve the biscuits with your favorite warm beverages for a sweet afternoon treat, or surprise guests for a sweet finish with biscuits served with ice cream or homemade honey whipped cream. Chocolate butter dip biscuits are not only Insta-worthy; they're a dish that is easy to make, and the result is well worth the effort.