Pyrex measuring glasses have been a kitchen staple for generations. And though vintage Pyrex has been in demand recently, you can find Pyrex measuring glasses dating all the way back to the 1920s (just a number of years after Corning Inc. started making its now-iconic glassware in 1915). If you're a fan of finding throwback gems for your house, it is possible to spot a vintage Pyrex measuring cup on thrift shop shelves — you just have to know what to look for.

Specifically, factors like the typeset of the Pyrex logo, as well as the design and handle shape can help distinguish modern vs. vintage versions. For instance, modern Pyrex measuring cups often have open handles, unlike older ones with closed loop-style handles. Modern versions also feature the brand name in lowercase letters, and include metric lines to help you measure out liquids for baking or cooking.

However, if you're thrifting and you see a Pyrex measuring glass with a D-shaped handle, without those measurement lines, or with "Pyrex" lettering in all caps, chances are the glassware is from the 1970s or earlier. The thrift store is a great place to find an array of kitchen items, but it's important to note that vintage measuring cups made before the 1980s are not necessarily considered food-safe, as they may contain lead paint or other toxic materials. So vintage Pyrex measuring cups should only be used for decorative or collectible purposes.