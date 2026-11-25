That Pyrex Measuring Cup On Thrift Store Shelves May Be Vintage — Here's The Easy Way To Tell
Pyrex measuring glasses have been a kitchen staple for generations. And though vintage Pyrex has been in demand recently, you can find Pyrex measuring glasses dating all the way back to the 1920s (just a number of years after Corning Inc. started making its now-iconic glassware in 1915). If you're a fan of finding throwback gems for your house, it is possible to spot a vintage Pyrex measuring cup on thrift shop shelves — you just have to know what to look for.
Specifically, factors like the typeset of the Pyrex logo, as well as the design and handle shape can help distinguish modern vs. vintage versions. For instance, modern Pyrex measuring cups often have open handles, unlike older ones with closed loop-style handles. Modern versions also feature the brand name in lowercase letters, and include metric lines to help you measure out liquids for baking or cooking.
However, if you're thrifting and you see a Pyrex measuring glass with a D-shaped handle, without those measurement lines, or with "Pyrex" lettering in all caps, chances are the glassware is from the 1970s or earlier. The thrift store is a great place to find an array of kitchen items, but it's important to note that vintage measuring cups made before the 1980s are not necessarily considered food-safe, as they may contain lead paint or other toxic materials. So vintage Pyrex measuring cups should only be used for decorative or collectible purposes.
Creative uses for your thrifted Pyrex
If you snag a Pyrex measuring cup at the thrift store, check factors like the measurement cues, logo letter case, and handle style to determine if it is safe for food use. Even though you shouldn't use older Pyrex measuring cups for cooking or consuming food or drink, that doesn't mean vintage versions are destined to sit on a shelf.
Sure, you can display a vintage Pyrex or add it to your collection of nostalgic items from years past. But just as you can repurpose old glasses into chic kitchen storage containers, you can find similar DIY uses for your vintage Pyrex. Those can also include kitchen storage, such as a container to hold handwritten recipes or kitchen clips. Outside the kitchen, you can use a vintage Pyrex as a tasteful pencil holder for your office, planter, or plant watering vessel with plenty of throwback charm.
Older Pyrex glassware was made with borosilicate glass, as opposed to the new ones made with tempered soda-lime glass. This shouldn't make much of a difference in how you use a vintage Pyrex measuring glass, but if you choose to repurpose the glass or subject it to higher temperatures for use in art projects, the older ones made with borosilicate are actually more resistant to sudden changes in temperature, which could make them more resilient in certain situations.