Why Some Shoppers Think Twice About Eating In Costco's Food Court — It's Not The Food
A trip to Costco's food court is half the fun of going for some shoppers. The near-legendary $1.50 hot dog is a big draw, and there are plenty of other delicious items. When we ranked a dozen of Costco's food court items, the chicken bake took the number one spot, and the famed pepperoni pizza ranked third. Few people dispute the quality of the food Costco offers in the food court, but some shoppers have stopped eating there altogether because of the cleanliness — or rather, the lack thereof.
Other frequent customer complaints about the Costco food court include the lack of healthy options and slow service. Complaints about cleanliness stood out because it's an issue customers can spot at a glance, unlike the quality of the food or the speed of the service.
"We then watched the food court employee sweep the floor, okay cool. Then, we watched them use the same broom ON THE TABLE to 'clean' it," said one Redditor. In the same thread, a commenter said they once saw a child sucking on the ketchup dispenser nozzle. Other users have reported seeing kids standing on tables in dirty shoes. On Facebook, a shopper witnessed a barefoot child running on a table. One customer reported finding what appeared to be feces on a water bottle in the food court, and a customer even filed a lawsuit against Costco in 2023 after allegedly slipping and falling on food debris on the food court floor.
Costco's cleanliness problems appear to be widespread
Complaints about the unsanitary conditions at Costco's food court are not isolated by any means. In one Reddit thread asking whether other shoppers had encountered similarly dirty food courts, numerous commenters described experiencing the same problem at their local Costco. Only a handful disagreed, saying that the food courts at their home stores were usually pretty clean. To get an idea of just how bad it is, one Costco member on Facebook said they love the store, but in 20 years they've never found a clean table at the food court.
Two responses come up repeatedly in discussions about dirty food courts. Time and again, customers say they either eat their food in the car or that they simply clean the tables themselves. Similar comments make up the bulk of replies across numerous threads on Reddit and Facebook about Costco food courts.
One of the other major issues customers have with the food court at Costco is that it's often overcrowded. When the food court is located too close to the checkout area, it can create a bottleneck of customers and shopping carts, making it harder for employees to keep the area clean. Some commenters are sympathetic to the staff who simply can't keep up with the number of customers; still, keep in mind the next time you visit that your table might not be as clean as it could be.