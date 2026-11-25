A trip to Costco's food court is half the fun of going for some shoppers. The near-legendary $1.50 hot dog is a big draw, and there are plenty of other delicious items. When we ranked a dozen of Costco's food court items, the chicken bake took the number one spot, and the famed pepperoni pizza ranked third. Few people dispute the quality of the food Costco offers in the food court, but some shoppers have stopped eating there altogether because of the cleanliness — or rather, the lack thereof.

Other frequent customer complaints about the Costco food court include the lack of healthy options and slow service. Complaints about cleanliness stood out because it's an issue customers can spot at a glance, unlike the quality of the food or the speed of the service.

"We then watched the food court employee sweep the floor, okay cool. Then, we watched them use the same broom ON THE TABLE to 'clean' it," said one Redditor. In the same thread, a commenter said they once saw a child sucking on the ketchup dispenser nozzle. Other users have reported seeing kids standing on tables in dirty shoes. On Facebook, a shopper witnessed a barefoot child running on a table. One customer reported finding what appeared to be feces on a water bottle in the food court, and a customer even filed a lawsuit against Costco in 2023 after allegedly slipping and falling on food debris on the food court floor.