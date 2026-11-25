Chocolate and pecans aren't the most unique dessert combination ever conceived, but they are a match made in heaven that stands the test of time, unlike other chocolate-related trends. We didn't lead you astray when we recommended adding coconut to pecan pie, and we have another stellar ingredient to suggest for the next time you decide to channel your inner Betty Crocker. While you could attempt a chocolate crust for your pecan pie, adding chocolate to pastry dough can affect the texture and bake of the crust. Instead, adding a layer of melted chocolate between the crust and the filling will give your pecan pie more depth of flavor and a silky layer of intrigue.

Most chocolate pecan pies have chocolate mixed into the pecan filling mixture, usually in the form of chocolate chips that melt and meld into a homogeneous, sticky filling studded with pecans. For an unexpected twist on adding chocolate to pecans, however, we suggest a layer of chocolate between the pie crust and the pecan filling, so that each element remains more pronounced on its own. Use our classic pecan pie recipe as a base, and add a layer of melted chocolate to the bottom of the pie crust before you add in the pecan filling. If you're making pie dough from scratch, you can spread the melted chocolate onto the unbaked pie shell, then pop it back in the freezer for a while to solidify the chocolate before continuing with your recipe.