Classic Southern Pecan Pie Tastes Gourmet When You Add This Secret Ingredient To The Crust
Chocolate and pecans aren't the most unique dessert combination ever conceived, but they are a match made in heaven that stands the test of time, unlike other chocolate-related trends. We didn't lead you astray when we recommended adding coconut to pecan pie, and we have another stellar ingredient to suggest for the next time you decide to channel your inner Betty Crocker. While you could attempt a chocolate crust for your pecan pie, adding chocolate to pastry dough can affect the texture and bake of the crust. Instead, adding a layer of melted chocolate between the crust and the filling will give your pecan pie more depth of flavor and a silky layer of intrigue.
Most chocolate pecan pies have chocolate mixed into the pecan filling mixture, usually in the form of chocolate chips that melt and meld into a homogeneous, sticky filling studded with pecans. For an unexpected twist on adding chocolate to pecans, however, we suggest a layer of chocolate between the pie crust and the pecan filling, so that each element remains more pronounced on its own. Use our classic pecan pie recipe as a base, and add a layer of melted chocolate to the bottom of the pie crust before you add in the pecan filling. If you're making pie dough from scratch, you can spread the melted chocolate onto the unbaked pie shell, then pop it back in the freezer for a while to solidify the chocolate before continuing with your recipe.
Serving tips for chocolate pecan pie
In terms of the overall texture of the dessert, adding a bottom layer of chocolate shouldn't change the outcome much. There will be a slight layer of softness between the pecan filling and the bottom crust, however, the three elements should stay separate, depending on the temperature you serve the pie at. If you'd like a softer, more pliable layer of chocolate at the bottom of the pie, you could make a chocolate ganache, which combines melted chocolate with heavy cream, and pour that over the bottom of the crust instead.
And of course, no pie is complete without a big dollop of light, fluffy whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream for à la mode decadence. If you're not serving the chocolate pecan pie at home and don't want to whip fresh cream on site as a guest, make a stabilized whipped cream to bring to the gathering, as it will hold its shape and structure far longer than regular whipped cream. For an extra sweet garnish, drizzle a bit of salted caramel sauce on top after the pie has cooled or allow guests to top their own slices by setting out the caramel sauce with a spoon. Once you've made and enjoyed your chocolate-bottomed pecan pie and you're ready to level up again with flavor, next time try our recipe for chocolate coffee pecan pie for even more depth of flavor.