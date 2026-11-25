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French toast is one of those breakfast foods that seemingly never gets old. But did you know that the classic breakfast does get better with a Southern twist? Specifically, you can give French toast a refreshingly decadent upgrade by mixing it with one signature Southern dessert: banana pudding. This dessert is made by layering pudding with sliced bananas and vanilla wafer cookies (such as Nilla Wafers). The combination of creamy vanilla- or banana-flavored pudding and sweet baked cookies in Southern banana pudding just works.

Sweet Hawaiian rolls make a perfect fluffy bread base for banana pudding-filled French toast due to their size. This recipe is a total crowd-pleaser, and it comes together more easily than it looks. All you need to do is prepare the rolls by dipping them in your classic French toast custard, then brown them in a pan until they're golden on all sides. Once the French toast Hawaiian rolls are toasted and cooled, use a piping bag to add prepared banana pudding right to the center of each roll. The result: a bite of French toast and the flavor of Southern banana pudding, all in one breakfast bite.