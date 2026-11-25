Make Basic Hawaiian Rolls Into A Decadent Southern-Style French Toast Breakfast
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French toast is one of those breakfast foods that seemingly never gets old. But did you know that the classic breakfast does get better with a Southern twist? Specifically, you can give French toast a refreshingly decadent upgrade by mixing it with one signature Southern dessert: banana pudding. This dessert is made by layering pudding with sliced bananas and vanilla wafer cookies (such as Nilla Wafers). The combination of creamy vanilla- or banana-flavored pudding and sweet baked cookies in Southern banana pudding just works.
Sweet Hawaiian rolls make a perfect fluffy bread base for banana pudding-filled French toast due to their size. This recipe is a total crowd-pleaser, and it comes together more easily than it looks. All you need to do is prepare the rolls by dipping them in your classic French toast custard, then brown them in a pan until they're golden on all sides. Once the French toast Hawaiian rolls are toasted and cooled, use a piping bag to add prepared banana pudding right to the center of each roll. The result: a bite of French toast and the flavor of Southern banana pudding, all in one breakfast bite.
Get creative with your French toast recipe
Once you try giving your French toast a Southern twist with banana pudding, you won't want to look back. The culinary opportunities for this breakfast are pretty endless. Banana pudding is often served in a casserole dish or serving bowl, so you could cook and fill the French toast rolls, place them on a baking sheet, and top them with whipped cream and vanilla cookie crumb pieces. Then, use a big serving spoon to dollop servings onto plates. Alternatively, some cooks might choose just to drizzle sweet powdered sugar glaze or dust powdered sugar on the banana pudding-filled rolls. Some go big and dip each banana pudding-filled French toast roll in a sugary glaze to give it shine and an extra boost of sweetness.
While it's trendy (and delicious) to use Hawaiian rolls to make French toast variations like this decadent Southern-style take, you can also certainly get creative with the way you serve your French toast. For example, instead of making a filled version, you can prepare your favorite French toast recipe as is with your favorite type of bread for the job, then top it with dollops of banana pudding, vanilla cookie pieces, and sliced bananas. Stuffing French toast (basically, layering French toast slices with the creamy pudding filling) is also a great alternative, especially if you already have another type of bread and banana pudding mix on hand in the kitchen.