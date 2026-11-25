The Oldest Candy Bar By The Mars Company Isn't Snickers Or Twix
It's hard to imagine a world before candy bars. Walk through any grocery or convenience store, and there are shelves of them — all bright foil and screaming colors, named after every conceivable thing under the sun.
But a century ago, things looked very different. It took until 1894 for Milton Hershey (formerly a caramel magnate) to start messing around with chocolate, 1900 before the first Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bar was officially launched, and 1912 before the first mass-produced, combination bar (Nashville's own Goo Goo Cluster) hit the market. This was the world that struggling candy maker Frank C. Mars came up in. He'd failed repeatedly in the business and had some middling success with his Mar-O-Bar (a chocolate bar with a whipped cream center) when he moved into a production facility in Minneapolis's North Loop, but in 1923 he hit on the idea of a bar made with malt-flavored nougat topped with a layer of caramel, enrobed in a thin layer of milk chocolate. This would become the Milky Way bar — the oldest candy bar still produced by Mars, Incorporated — and it was a huge hit.
In its first year, Milky Way brought in $800,000. Mars would follow up this success with the Snickers bar (in 1930), 3 Musketeers (in 1932), Twix (in the U.K., in 1967), and plenty of other iconic brands. But that first Milky Way? That was the thing that made Frank Mars — and his company — famous.
So where did the Milky Way name come from?
You'd think that with a name like Mars, Frank just looked up into the night sky and was inspired by the bright streak of stars above him. But the actual story of the name (and the flavors) is more earthbound, and a little bit sadder.
Frank had a son from his failed first marriage. His name was Forrest. The two worked together when Forrest was young, but had a difficult, complicated relationship. Estranged in later years, Forrest Mars would go on to form his own, separate Mars company in England (where he made Mars bars and Maltesers) before finally merging the two companies in 1964, long after his father's death.
But Forrest has long claimed that he was the one who came up with the idea for the Milky Way bar, and that it was named after a popular malted milkshake served at a soda fountain where he and his dad would often meet to talk.
So no matter who was ultimately responsible, that time spent together, and the flavors of malt, chocolate, and caramel, are where the Milky Way bar came from — just a boy and his father sharing milkshakes. And while there have certainly been big moments that followed (not the least of which was one of the earliest attempts at product placement, with Mars sponsoring a local radio quiz show called "Dr. I.Q." and producing bars with the same name), for more than a hundred years, Milky Way has remained the first and most enduring success of the Mars candy company.