It's hard to imagine a world before candy bars. Walk through any grocery or convenience store, and there are shelves of them — all bright foil and screaming colors, named after every conceivable thing under the sun.

But a century ago, things looked very different. It took until 1894 for Milton Hershey (formerly a caramel magnate) to start messing around with chocolate, 1900 before the first Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bar was officially launched, and 1912 before the first mass-produced, combination bar (Nashville's own Goo Goo Cluster) hit the market. This was the world that struggling candy maker Frank C. Mars came up in. He'd failed repeatedly in the business and had some middling success with his Mar-O-Bar (a chocolate bar with a whipped cream center) when he moved into a production facility in Minneapolis's North Loop, but in 1923 he hit on the idea of a bar made with malt-flavored nougat topped with a layer of caramel, enrobed in a thin layer of milk chocolate. This would become the Milky Way bar — the oldest candy bar still produced by Mars, Incorporated — and it was a huge hit.

In its first year, Milky Way brought in $800,000. Mars would follow up this success with the Snickers bar (in 1930), 3 Musketeers (in 1932), Twix (in the U.K., in 1967), and plenty of other iconic brands. But that first Milky Way? That was the thing that made Frank Mars — and his company — famous.