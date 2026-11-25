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When you sit down at Red Lobster, the out-of-this-world biscuits that immediately show up on the table are a key part of your dining experience. It's hard to imagine a major way to improve upon Red Lobster's famous Cheddar Bay biscuits, as their cheesy, herb-infused flavor is already a huge step up from a plain bread basket. There is, however, a way to make these iconic baked goods twice as tasty: just add more cheese on the inside. With one easy prep step, you can give homemade Cheddar Bay biscuits a melty mozzarella filling.

To try this creative way to upgrade biscuits, you only need one box of Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix and a few sticks of mozzarella string cheese. You could use shredded mozzarella instead, but a cheese stick holds its shape, which makes for an easier assembly process. After mixing up the biscuit dough, dollop it onto a lined baking sheet in even portions. Cut the mozzarella sticks into quarters, then place a piece of string cheese on top of each biscuit. Cover the cheese with another scoop of dough before putting the tray in the oven.

Once the biscuits bake to a crispy golden-brown finish, brush them with melted butter and the included packet of garlic-herb seasoning, as instructed on the biscuit mix box. When you dig in, you'll find a hidden reservoir of gooey, stretchy cheese filling beneath the soft and savory crumb. Your Cheddar Bay biscuits will be even cheesier and more filling, making for a next-level treat you might want to try every time you're craving these snacks.