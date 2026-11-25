Cheddar Bay Biscuits Are Twice As Good When You Take One Extra Step
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When you sit down at Red Lobster, the out-of-this-world biscuits that immediately show up on the table are a key part of your dining experience. It's hard to imagine a major way to improve upon Red Lobster's famous Cheddar Bay biscuits, as their cheesy, herb-infused flavor is already a huge step up from a plain bread basket. There is, however, a way to make these iconic baked goods twice as tasty: just add more cheese on the inside. With one easy prep step, you can give homemade Cheddar Bay biscuits a melty mozzarella filling.
To try this creative way to upgrade biscuits, you only need one box of Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix and a few sticks of mozzarella string cheese. You could use shredded mozzarella instead, but a cheese stick holds its shape, which makes for an easier assembly process. After mixing up the biscuit dough, dollop it onto a lined baking sheet in even portions. Cut the mozzarella sticks into quarters, then place a piece of string cheese on top of each biscuit. Cover the cheese with another scoop of dough before putting the tray in the oven.
Once the biscuits bake to a crispy golden-brown finish, brush them with melted butter and the included packet of garlic-herb seasoning, as instructed on the biscuit mix box. When you dig in, you'll find a hidden reservoir of gooey, stretchy cheese filling beneath the soft and savory crumb. Your Cheddar Bay biscuits will be even cheesier and more filling, making for a next-level treat you might want to try every time you're craving these snacks.
Upgrade your stuffed Cheddar Bay biscuits for the ultimate cheesy bite
To make mozzarella-stuffed Cheddar Bay biscuits even tastier, try adding different cheeses to the center. Any great melting cheese would work here, from a young cheddar to a gooey Taleggio or sweet, nutty Comté. For the ultimate goo factor, cream cheese, Brie, or American cheese are prime picks — just try to keep the tongue-scorching to a minimum when you bite into the biscuits.
While you're customizing the filling, why not add extra goodies alongside the cheese? A scoop of caramelized onions, slices of pickled jalapeños, or even a dollop of apple butter would pair deliciously with the cheesy biscuits. For a meaty boost, try a sprinkle of fully cooked bacon, sausage crumbles, chopped ham, or mini meatballs. Speaking of sausage, you can turn Cheddar Bay biscuits into breakfast bites by mixing cooked sausage and scrambled eggs into the dough. For a twist, stuff these ingredients into the biscuits instead, along with some cheese. For a special occasion, you can even stuff the biscuits with shredded crabmeat, creating a luxe dish that has the tastes of a full Red Lobster dinner in handheld form.
Just like classic Cheddar Bay biscuits, these baked bites would be delicious served alongside seafood, but the mozzarella filling also makes them a great addition to an Italian meal, whether you're serving up pasta, pizza, or chicken Parmesan. They would also be a hit at brunch, making for a nice change from plain biscuits or bread.