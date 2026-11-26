Growing up in San Diego, the move to northern New Jersey for college was full of culture shocks, but none quite as revelatory as the first hangover breakfast sandwich I sought out with my New Jersey-native friends, who ordered on my behalf. I was accustomed to breakfast burritos with bacon or breakfast sandwiches made with sausage, but nothing quite prepared me for the salty, porky revelation that is Taylor ham. If you're looking to switch your usual bacon or sausage breakfast sandwich, this New Jersey staple is well worth trying.

Taylor ham, also known as pork roll, is unique to New Jersey. Invented by John Taylor in 1856 in Trenton, New Jersey, the cured pork log we now know as pork roll was originally produced by Taylor Provisions Company. Taylor Ham is a brand name, like referring to all permanent markers as Sharpies, but pork roll is a treasured Jersey deli ingredient.

Originally called Taylor's Prepared Ham, the protein was no longer allowed to be called ham after the passage of the Pure Food and Drug Act of 1906 because it was a processed product rather than an actual cut of ham. It was therefore renamed pork roll. But the legacy of Taylor ham still remains today. Generally, people from northern New Jersey refer to the meat as Taylor ham, while those from South Jersey tend to call it pork roll.

While it may look similar to your average sliced bologna, pork roll is so much more flavorful than a boring bologna. Taste-wise, pork roll is more akin to Spam than bologna, as the processed pork meat has a similarly concentrated meaty, fatty, and salty flavor.