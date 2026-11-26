For A Tasty Twist On Your Breakfast Sandwich, Make It New Jersey Style
Growing up in San Diego, the move to northern New Jersey for college was full of culture shocks, but none quite as revelatory as the first hangover breakfast sandwich I sought out with my New Jersey-native friends, who ordered on my behalf. I was accustomed to breakfast burritos with bacon or breakfast sandwiches made with sausage, but nothing quite prepared me for the salty, porky revelation that is Taylor ham. If you're looking to switch your usual bacon or sausage breakfast sandwich, this New Jersey staple is well worth trying.
Taylor ham, also known as pork roll, is unique to New Jersey. Invented by John Taylor in 1856 in Trenton, New Jersey, the cured pork log we now know as pork roll was originally produced by Taylor Provisions Company. Taylor Ham is a brand name, like referring to all permanent markers as Sharpies, but pork roll is a treasured Jersey deli ingredient.
Originally called Taylor's Prepared Ham, the protein was no longer allowed to be called ham after the passage of the Pure Food and Drug Act of 1906 because it was a processed product rather than an actual cut of ham. It was therefore renamed pork roll. But the legacy of Taylor ham still remains today. Generally, people from northern New Jersey refer to the meat as Taylor ham, while those from South Jersey tend to call it pork roll.
While it may look similar to your average sliced bologna, pork roll is so much more flavorful than a boring bologna. Taste-wise, pork roll is more akin to Spam than bologna, as the processed pork meat has a similarly concentrated meaty, fatty, and salty flavor.
A salty, savory, sacred meat
Although pork roll is fully cooked, it really shines once it's been thinly sliced and browned on a griddle, when the sugars in the meat start to caramelize. Normally at least one incision is made in the slice of meat, with a small cut from the edge toward the center so that the meat doesn't bubble up on the flat top as it shrinks slightly while it cooks. The result is a Pac-Man-like shape that's a sign of a deli or bagel shop that knows how to cook pork roll properly. Four smaller snips around the whole circumference are also commonly seen.
Similar to ordering a bacon, egg, and cheese at a New York bodega, there are nuances to a classic New Jersey-style Taylor ham breakfast sandwich. Despite the meat already being salty on it's own, the proper way to order the breakfast sandwich (in my opinion, at least) is a Taylor ham, egg, and cheese with "salt pepper ketchup" — no conjunction, said as a single word if you're trying to sound like a local. The cheese should be American cheese for the perfect melt. Whether you order it on a bagel or on a roll, usually a Kaiser roll, is up to personal preference. If you want to go for the classic, start by trying it on a Kaiser roll to get the most pronounced pork roll taste, but if you're looking for a real flavor punch, order it on an everything bagel.